New fried chicken restaurant to open in Shawlands on Saturday

If you love your fried chicken, a new restaurant opening in Glasgow’s southside on Saturday could be just for you.

McFly’s opens tomorrow. Pic: McFly’s.

McFly’s is opening its new street food joint on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands - its first fixed site.

Background: McFly’s launched in May 2020, after owner Phil Capaldi’s festival catering business ground to a halt. The team started sending meals to NHS workers and the homeless, soon started delivering around the west end, and then opened a pop up at the Dockyard Social in Finnieston.

What are the highlights: McFly’s will serve all the favourites, including Tuk Tuk Thai wings, pomegranate slaw, and the Kimchi burger to name a few. Vegan lovers will be looked after with a new additions such as jackfruit tenders and a watermelon and feta salad. And having had a sneak peek at the cocktail menu, the likes of ‘Hibiscus Margarita’ and ‘Yuzu Collins’ are definitely something we want to try.

Excitement: Phil said: ‘We’ve waited patiently for the right site, and having grown up in the Southside we jumped at the chance to open our flagship store in Shawlands. We’re a small team who started a year ago, rolled up our sleeves, and got stuck into creating a unique style food concept. We’ve upcycled most of our materials, worked with local designers, and sourced locally where possible. Our aim is to create a street food style dining experience in a relaxed vibrant atmosphere, alongside an affordable food and drinks menu, strongly influenced with Pan-Asian flavours.”

Ordering: When McFly’s Chicken Southside opens, there will be a family-friendly atmosphere with walk-ins welcome, a Q-code ordering system to the table, and a ‘cluck and collect’ service.