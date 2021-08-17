New owner for Glasgow’s iconic The Arlington pub

According to the Herald, local businessman David Low has purchased The Arlington on Woodlands Road.
The old-fashioned boozer is a popular spot with celebrities, including Billy Connolly, and has a long and interesting history.
It claims to be the home of the Stone of Destiny, which was stolen by four Glasgow University students - and Arlington regulars - before being taken back to Westminster by police just four months later. However, it was rumoured that a fake was sent back, and the four students hid the real one under one of the seats in the pub.
Mr Low told the Herald: “In this age of corporately-owned theme bars and faceless chains, The Arlington is a rarity - a traditional, community pub for real people and, with the exception of perhaps a few cosmetic touches, I intend to leave it as it is.”