St Enoch Centre: plans for 1700 homes, offices and hotel in Glasgow shopping centre

A new masterplan has shown how the St Enoch Centre could be transformed - with plans for 1700 homes, offices and a hotel.

What are the plans: Sovereign Centros, which operates the shopping centre, is also proposing to create more leisure and shopping space as part of the redevelopment.

The former Debenhams unit would be turned into office space, with flats and a four-star hotel also built.

It is expected that the plan would be brought forward in a number of phases over the next two decades.

When will we know more: A planning application will be submitted later in the year.

What is Sovereign Centros saying: Guy Beaumont, director at Sovereign Centros, said they want to offer more uses for the building.