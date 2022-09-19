Stefan King’s Scotsman Group takes over Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end

The Scotsman Group, previously G1, had taken over the west end venue.

Oran Mor, which is located on the corner of Great Western Road and Byres Road, has been taken over by Stefan King’s Scotsman Group.

The bar, club, restaurant and wedding venue will join the Scotsman Group’s portfolio, which includes The Corinthian, Hillhead Bookclub and Arta.

An annoucement on the move reads: “We are delighted to confirm that Scotsman Group have invested in Skerryvore Ltd, the company which owns and operates Òran Mór in Glasgow’s West End.

“As a Group, we have been fans of the operation at Oran Mor since its inception some 20 years ago by founder Colin Beattie, and we are happy to confirm that Colin will continue working with the business as Chairman of Skerryvore Ltd going forward.

“We are no strangers to operating in the West End ourselves with Hillhead Bookclub, the Grosvenor Cinema & Cafe and The Bothy in Ruthven Lane, and we are very much looking forward to our involvement in this historic venue.

“In addition, we want to take a moment to say a warm welcome to the current Òran Mór team to the Scotsman Group family.”

The theatre arm of Oran Mor is known for its A Play, A Pie and A Pint productions. They posted an update on Twitter, writing: “A Play, a Pie and a Pint are delighted to confirm to our audience & partners that with the Scotsman Group investment in Skerryvore Ltd, (the company which owns and operates Òran Mór in Glasgow’s West End) future productions of our internationally award winning plays presented in Òran Mór’s theatre, are further secured through that positive impacted relationship.