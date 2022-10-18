A retailer is set to open a new Glasgow store.

Home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, has announced it will be opening its new Great Western Retail Park store on Friday, October 28.

The store is due to open at 9am.

Occupying over 42,000 sq. ft, the store will provide the local area with all the home, leisure and garden offerings of The Range, as well as an area dedicated to food retailer Iceland.