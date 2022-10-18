The Range announces date new Glasgow store will open
A retailer is set to open a new Glasgow store.
Home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, has announced it will be opening its new Great Western Retail Park store on Friday, October 28.
The store is due to open at 9am.
Occupying over 42,000 sq. ft, the store will provide the local area with all the home, leisure and garden offerings of The Range, as well as an area dedicated to food retailer Iceland.
The new store has created a total of 73 new jobs providing a fantastic boost to the local economy, both during the build and now as it prepares for opening.