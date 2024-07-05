3 . Queens Park

Southsiders certainly have no shortage of great parks to choose from - Queen's Park is another big one, covering 148 acres of land between Strathbungo, Shawlands and Mount Florida just a couple of miles from the city centre. With great views over Glasgow, the park often holds events including a regular famers market and concerts at the Queen's Park Arena. There's also a weekly parkrun, three lawn bowls clubs, a tennis centre, a five-a-side football facility and a pitch and putt course. The mansion of Camphill House (now flats), and Langside Hall (now a community centre) sit within the park. | Canva/Getty Images