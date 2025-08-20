First look inside the renovated Briggait at this weekend’s Artist & Makers Market

The Briggait

This weekend, The Briggait opens its doors for a very special occasion: the first chance for the public to step inside its newly renovated halls, while browsing the inspiring work of some of Scotland’s most exciting creative talent at the Artist & Makers Market.

The landmark building on the banks of the Clyde has just completed a £3.9 million transformation, restoring its soaring, historic interiors into a bright and versatile space. For decades, The Briggait has been a hub for artists and studios; now, with the renovation complete, it will also serve as a spectacular venue for events, exhibitions, weddings, and more.

Amid the buzz of seeing the halls unveiled for the first time, visitors will discover a carefully curated market of over 70 makers spanning textiles, painting, and design. Among them is textile and clothing designer Cara Livingstone, a recent graduate of Glasgow School of Art making her market debut. Cara’s work is defined by her use of responsibly sourced materials, reflecting a new generation of designers committed to sustainability as much as style.

The market also welcomes Lizzie Little, a painter whose career has been on a remarkable trajectory since graduating from GSA in 2021. Lizzie appeared on Sky Portrait Artist of the Year in 2024 and was recently named the 2025 Featured Artist at Glasgow Art Club. Her practice combines drawing and printmaking, producing works with what she describes as “quite a lot of an etching quality,” which translate beautifully into editions.

Lizzie Little

Accessibility is central to her approach: “A big part of my ethos as an artist is championing the idea that art should be accessible to everyone,” she explains. “Prints can be more affordable than one-off originals, and it means I can reach a wider audience who can have a piece of my artwork within their homes.”

Joining them is painter Luke Vinnicombe, also presenting at his first market. A new tenant at Wasps Riverside House in Edinburgh, Luke represents a fresh wave of talent making its mark in Scotland’s contemporary art scene.

Together, these artists embody the spirit of the event: a celebration of creativity, accessibility, and community, all set within one of Glasgow’s most atmospheric buildings.

For those seeking original works, affordable editions, or simply a first glimpse of The Briggait’s breathtaking renovation, the Artist & Makers Market this weekend offers something truly unique.

New Halls at the Briggait

Event Info:

The Briggait, Clyde Street Entrance, Glasgow

Friday 22 August (5pm–9pm)

Saturday 23 & Sunday 24 August (11am–5pm)

Free entry – everyone welcome (including well-behaved pups!)