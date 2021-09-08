The Covid-19 pandemic hit Glasgow’s food and drink industry hard - but that doesn’t mean hygiene standards should suffer as a result.

These Glasgow cafes, restaurants and bars have been told to improve.

Local authorities across the UK were still carrying out safety inspections at cafes, takeaways and other food businesses throughout the pandemic, albeit far fewer than in previous years.

On-site inspections continued where there were serious concerns about risks to public health, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Inspectors give venues a rating out of five for hygiene and some businesses in Glasgow failed to impress, scoring zero, one or two stars.

The FSA said inspections will be planned and delivered more routinely from next month and local authorities are already working on recovery plans.

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs received the lowest food hygiene ratings in 2020 and 2021 in Glasgow.

The information is correct as of September 2021.

The following were told that an improvement was required.

Mr Chilli Tandoori - 8 Haughburn Road - rated on 2021-07-27

Rioja - 1116 Argyle Street - rated on 2021-07-27

Dunya Restaurant - 546 Duke Street - rated on 2021-07-07

3 In 1 Xtra - 67 Elmbank Street - rated on 2020-12-17

Kothel - 300 Crow Road - rated on 2020-12-08

Langside Cafe - 33 Langside Place - rated on 2020-03-17

Papa Joes - 127 Dalsetter Avenue - rated on 2020-03-16

Akara Bakery - 537 Duke Street - rated on 2020-03-13

Alfredo's Bar - 146 West Nile Street - rated on 2020-03-12

Common Ground - 186 Battlefield Road - rated on 2020-03-12

Lilly's - 13 Town Centre - rated on 2020-03-12

Marios - 7 Croftfoot Road - rated on 2020-03-12

Brett - 321 Great Western Road - rated on 2020-03-11

Chellos - 1377 Dumbarton Road - rated on 2020-03-10

Eighty Eight - 88 Dumbarton Road - rated on 2020-03-10

Pietro's Cafe - 11 Fieldhead Square - rated on 2020-03-10

Saffron - 178 Archerhill Road - rated on 2020-03-10

Banana Leaf - 5 Byres Road - rated on 2020-03-09

Cafe Tagoo - 262 Woodlands Road - rated on 2020-03-06

L&L Cafe - 152 Old Dalmarnock Road - rated on 2020-03-05

Brazuca Cafe - 1 Methil Street - rated on 2020-03-02

Bubbles Soft Play - 8 Gardner Street - rated on 2020-03-02

Town Tavern - 843 Shettleston Road - rated on 2020-03-02

Mesa - 567 Duke Street - rated on 2020-02-28

Pop Yum - 138 Saltmarket - rated on 2020-02-27

Spar and Subway - 2 Redcastle Square - rated on 2020-02-27

Lets Wok N Roll - 8 Angus Street - rated on 2020-02-26

Blane Valley - 76 Glassford Street - rated on 2020-02-25

Bar Soba - 79 Albion Street - rated on 2020-02-21

Station Wok - rated on 34 Merkland Street - rated on 2020-02-20

Loon Fung - 417 Sauchiehall Street - rated on 2020-02-19

TastEast - 11 Hyndland Street - rated on 2020-02-18

888 Express - 126 Byres Road - rated on 2020-02-17

Revolution - 84 Mitchell Street - rated on 2020-02-17

Sushi Stop - 55 St Enoch Square - 2020-02-13

West Bar - 15 Binnie Place - rated on 2020-02-11

Pakistani Street Food - 412 Victoria Road - rated on 2020-02-10

Wanamoka - 124 Battlefield Road - rated on 2020-02-07

The Anchor Line - 14 St Vincent Place - rated on 2020-02-06

Joanne A Munch And Desserts - 50 Lyoncross Road - rated on 2020-02-05

Garngad Takeaway - 132 Royston Road - rated on 2020-02-04

Pizza Crolla - 99 Hope Street - rated on 2020-02-04

Tajura Café - 1000 Argyle Street - rated on 2020-01-28

Drop - 17 Waterloo Street - rated on 2020-01-27

Shawarma King - 113 King Street - rated on 2020-01-27

Lorman Curry House - 560 Broomfield Road - rated on 2020-01-23

Jackson's - 95 Cambridge Street - rated on 2020-01-21

Milly's Bakery And Coffee Shop - 425 Carntynehall Road - rated on 2020-01-16

The Mews Coffee Shop -136 Elderslie Street - rated on 2020-01-16

Caffe Monza - 381 Dumbarton Road - rated on 2020-01-15

New Karahi Palace - 51 Nelson Street - rated on 2020-01-15

Delicious Corner - 232 Allison Street - rated on 2020-01-14

Cafe Sono - 245 Argyle Street - rated on 2020-01-13

Scotstoun Leisure Centre - 112 Danes Drive - rated on 2020-01-13

Tandoori Flavour - 1069 Tollcross Road - rated on 2020-01-13

Bagel Mania - 41 Kilmarnock Road - rated on 2020-01-09

Gino's - 1769 Cumbernauld Road - rated on 2020-01-09

Shenaz - 17 Granville Street - 2020-01-07

Spice Magic - 1849 Paisley Road West - 2020-01-07