Attendance rates at Glasgow primary and secondary schools have dropped significantly since 2018, GlasgowWorld can reveal.

We asked Glasgow City Council for the attendance rates at all primary and secondary schools in December 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

The results show that most schools in the city have seen a big drop in attendances over the last few years - and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures estimate that around nine in 10 young teenagers aged 12 -15 have Covid antibodies.

What are the attendance rates at Glasgow primary schools?

Loading....

What are the attendance rates at Glasgow secondary schools?

Loading....

What schools had the lowest and highest attendances?

According to the data, Smithycroft Secondary School had an attendance rate of just 73.3 per cent in December 2021, down from 80.6 per cent in December 2018. It also had the lowest attendance rate in 2018.

St Paul’s High School had the highest attendance rate of any secondary school in December 2021, at 90.8 per cent.

Camstradden Primary School had the lowest attendance rate of any primary school in December 2021, at 73.3 per cent. That was down from 87.6 per cent in 2018.

St Fillan’s Primary School had the highest primary school attendance rate in December 2021, at 93.9 per cent. That was actually 0.7 per cent higher than in December 2018 - one of the few schools to have seen a rise in attendance.