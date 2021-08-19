Glasgow’s best and worst performing primary schools revealed in new league table

The best and worst performing primary schools in Glasgow have been revealed.

What: The Times has published a breakdown of teachers’ judgement of P7 attainment of every participating primary school in Scotland from 2019, focusing on listening and talking, numeracy, reading, and writing.

The figures also show what percentage of the school’s pupils are living in deprivation.

How did the schools in Scotland rank? Only 64 schools in the whole of Scotland saw 95 per cent or more pupils hitting high scores in all four areas.

What were the best performing schools: According to the data, the best performing schools were Broomhill, Garrowhill, Hyndland and Mount Vernon primary schools, which all got marked 380 out of 400.

St Denis’, Our Lady Of The Annunciation and Our Lady of Peace all got 370, despite 99 per cent of pupils for the latter living in deprivation.

Dunard, Mount Florida, Notre Dame, Quarry Brae, Sacred Heart, St Ninian’s, St Thomas’ and Sunnyside all got marked 360.

What Scottish schools performed the worst? Meanwhile, on the bottom end of the scale, Annette Primary School received marks of just 30 out of 400.