Attainment levels have fallen at Glasgow primary schools, while satisfaction at schools has also dropped, a new council report has revealed.

A report to be given to councillors on Glasgow City Council’s Operational Performance and Delivery Scrutiny Committee shows how well the local authority is meeting its 2017-2022 Council Strategic Plan.

A number of indicators have been developed to show if the council is meeting the targets it set out in the plan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy

One of the parts of the plan that will have been impacted most by Covid-19 focuses on the economy. The council stated it wanted a ‘resilient, growing and diverse’ economy where ‘businesses thrive’.

Figures estimate that around nine in 10 young teenagers aged 12 -15 have Covid antibodies.

The data, however, shows there has been a drop in the number of new businesses compared to previous years and a fall in research and development.

On a positive note, median weekly earnings are up (£627, compared to £549 in 2018) and there has been a fall in the economically inactive rate. More people also have access to ultra-fast broadband.

The unemployment rate also stayed steady, at 5.6 per cent.

Culture

While most of the information has not been updated since 2019, the bits that have show a drop in the percentage of people who are satisfied with Glasgow’s museums and galleries.

Education

Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels were not collected in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and were not collected for secondary schools in 2021 either.

However, the information for primary schools shows a drop in literacy rates, from 68.9 per cent in 2018/19 to 65.5 in 2020/21. The figures have actually improved for those in the least disadvantaged areas, but fallen for those in the most disadvantaged areas.

Numeracy levels have also fallen, from 77.1 per cent in 2018/19 to 73.4 per cent in 2020/21, with drops for those living in both the most and least disadvantaged areas.

The data also shows a drop in the number of pupils attaining SCOF Level 4 or Level 5 in Literacy and Numeracy, and fewer school leavers achieving one or more awards at SCQF Level 5 or above.

There has been a huge drop in satisfaction levels with at all school ages. Fewer people are satisfied with schools at nursery (71 per cent in 2021 and 85 per cent in 2019), primary (79 per cent in 2021 and 82 per cent in 2019) and secondary levels (71 per cent in 2021 and 77 per cent in 2019).

There has also been a drop in school leavers going on to positive destinations.

Health

As with the other categories, a lot of the data has not been updated during Covid-19.

The new data shows that there has been a drop in alcohol-related hospital stays, while fewer residents aged 65+ have taken falls.

Sustainable and low carbon city

There has been a huge drop in the percentage of people who are satisfied with refuse collection services and street cleaning in Glasgow (both at 43 per cent in 2021).

Fewer people are also satisfied with recycling collections.

Council services

Just 47 per cent of respondents are satisfied with Glasgow City Council services, and just 38 per cent believe it provides ‘high quality’ services.