New name for Glasgow south side primary school approved

A new name has been approved for a south side primary school after talks with parents and pupils.

Lourdes Primary School in Cardonald will now become Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School.

The change, which has been agreed by councillors this morning, follows consultation with the school community.

It had been suggested as many felt the name of the school’s Catholic patron should be added.

A council report revealed: “There has been strong suggestion within the wider school community, including parents, that the name of the Catholic patron should be added to the school name.

“Lourdes Primary School is currently named after the town in France with strong links to the patron.

“It was, therefore, agreed that the school community could consult on a modification to the school name to include the name of the patron and reflect the school’s strong links to the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes.”

The views of parents/carers, staff and pupils in the school and nursery were sought, with each family given a vote.

Almost all staff were in favour of the change, with 99 per cent voting for the new name, while 70 per cent of pupils and 60 per cent of parents/carers backed the proposal.