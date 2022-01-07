There are more than a hundred overcrowded schools across Scotland, including in Glasgow.

Latest figures from the Scottish Government shows that five per cent of Scotland’s 2354 primary and secondary schools are over capacity.

While some of these 128 schools are oversubscribed by just one or two pupils, some schools have hundreds of extra pupils on their registers.

What are the most over capacity schools in Glasgow?

13. Notre Dame Primary School - capacity: 462 - pupil roll: 464 - 2 pupils over capacity

12. St Ninian’s Primary School - capacity: 316 - pupil roll: 319 - 3 pupils over capacity

11. Dalmarnock Primary School - capacity: 336 - pupil roll: 345 - 9 pupils over capacity

10. Riverside Primary School - capacity: 231 - pupil roll: 243 - 12 pupils over capacity

9. Rosshall Academy - capacity: 1250 - pupil roll: 1273 - 23 pupils over capacity

8. Sandwood Primary School - capacity: 316 - pupil roll: 341 - 25 pupils over capacity

7. Carntyne Primary School - capacity 231 - pupil roll: 272 - 41 pupils over capacity

6. St Andrew’s Secondary School - capacity: 1700 - pupil roll: 1746 - 46 pupils over capacity

5. St Paul’s High School - capacity: 950 - pupil roll: 1006 - 56 over capacity

4. St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School - capacity: 995 - pupil roll: 1062 - 67 over capacity

3. Hyndland Secondary School - capacity: 950 - pupil roll: 1026 - 76 over capacity

2. John Paul Academy - capacity: 800 - pupil roll: 900 - 100 over capacity

1. Shawlands Academy - capacity: 1295 - pupil roll: 1446 - 151 over capacity

What are the most over capacity schools in Scotland?

Kinnaird Primary School in Falkirk is the most overcrowded school in Scotland. The primary school has an additional 299 children on top of its 434 pupil capacity. The school does have temporary modular classrooms in place.

This is followed by Kemnay Academy, a secondary school in Aberdeenshire, which has 244 pupils over capacity and Newton Farm Primary School in South Lanarkshire which has 205 additional pupils.

In total there are 12 schools in Scotland which have 100 or more additional pupils.

How was this worked out?

The data is based on the latest government School Estate data published in September 2021 and represents pupils on the school roll from the previous September. School capacity is a measure of how many pupils can be taught in a school and is based on the number and size of teaching spaces available.