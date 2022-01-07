10 biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow this week

There has been another big surge in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

The most recent information from Public Health Scotland, covering December 29, 2021, and January 4, 2022, shows that there were 13,568 positive cases in Glasgow.

That is up from last week, when there were 10,627 cases.

Some survey respondents noted that Covid-19 concerns had weighed on client demand (file image). Picture: John Devlin.

Despite the rise in case numbers, Glasgow neighbourhoods are still not among the biggest hotspots in Scotland.

Biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow

10. Milton East - 2887.6 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Knightswood West - 2893.9 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Central Easterhouse - 2896.1 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Crookston North - 2943.1 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Milton West - 2955.8 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Braidfauld - 3010.3 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Drumchapel North - 3018.3 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Shettleston South - 3164.2 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Baillieston East - 3264.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Drumry East - 3338.2 cases per 100,000 residents

Areas with lowest case rates

All parts of Glasgow are in the highest bracket for case rates - each having at least 400+ cases per 100,000 residents.