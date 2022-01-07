Owners of Glasgow bars accused of ‘systemic mistreatment’ of staff

Unite Hospitality Union has revealed that staff in Glasgow and Dundee venues felt there has been ‘systemic mistreatment’.

Picture: Shutterstock

Unite Hospitality has shared a statement saying that “70 per cent of all workers across 13 bars in Glasgow and Dundee including The Luchador, Bird & Bear, Draffens, The Bull, Fly South and Franks have submitted a shocking collective grievance outlining systemic mistreatment to the owners of MacMerry 300 & Abandon Ship Ltd.”

Details of this include allegations that the company neglected to inform staff of potential close contacts from those testing positive for Covid-19; those waiting on PCR test results being expected or feeling pressured into returning to work; staff who felt uncomfortable coming into work during the current rise in Covid cases being threated with disciplinary action and no official statement or guidance from senior staff regarding Covid measures and actions being taken.

Picture: Shutterstock

The are also details of alleged pay and contract issues, including staff not being paid sick or holiday pay; lack of communication over sick and/or holiday pay; inconsistences with tax and not being paid full wages for shifts at other venues.

Abandon Ship opened in Glasgow last year, at the site of So LA which closed in 2020. Owned by Scottish entrepreneurs, Phil Donaldson, Richard Davies and AJ McMenemy, the company also opened The Bull, a gastro pub on Great Western Road last year.

McMenemy and Donaldson set up the group MacMerry 300 in 2010, and now own an empire of venues across Scotland, including the original Abandon Ship Bar, which they describe on Instagram as a “fun and dumb bar for those who love art, good vibes and great drinks”.

They also have the Luchador and Fly South, among others.