Covid-19 cases in Glasgow are still falling.
The latest Public Health Scotland data, which covers the week between October 12-18, shows that there were 1536 cases in the city - compared to 1624 the week before, and 1901 two weeks ago.
It means that for every 100,000 people in Glasgow, 241.6 have tested positive for Covid-19.
But some Glasgow neighbourhoods are still showing higher rates of cases than others.
What Glasgow neighbourhoods have had the most Covid-19 cases?
10. Drumchapel North - 477 cases per 100,000 residents
9. Carmunnock South - 481.7 cases per 100,000 residents
8. Carmunnock North - 487.6 cases per 100,000 residents
7. Yoker South - 494.2 cases per 100,000 residents
6. Knightswood East - 510.1 cases per 100,000 residents
5. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 556.2 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Battlefield - 591.2 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Mosspark - 604.8 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Glenwood South - 706.6 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Balornock - 756 cases per 100,000 residents
What neighbourhoods have had the fewest Covid-19 cases in Glasgow?
5. City Centre South - 101.4 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Maryhill West - 97.7 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Mount Vernon North and Sandyhills - 85.1 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Scotstoun South and West - 82.5 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Woodlands - 81.2 cases per 100,000 residents
Sighthill, Crookston South and Central Easterhouse all had fewer than three positive cases, so Public Health Scotland did not provide case rates for these areas.