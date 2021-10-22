The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Glasgow is still falling.

The latest Public Health Scotland data, which covers the week between October 12-18, shows that there were 1536 cases in the city - compared to 1624 the week before, and 1901 two weeks ago.

It means that for every 100,000 people in Glasgow, 241.6 have tested positive for Covid-19.

But some Glasgow neighbourhoods are still showing higher rates of cases than others.

What Glasgow neighbourhoods have had the most Covid-19 cases?

10. Drumchapel North - 477 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Carmunnock South - 481.7 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Carmunnock North - 487.6 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Yoker South - 494.2 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Knightswood East - 510.1 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 556.2 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Battlefield - 591.2 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Mosspark - 604.8 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Glenwood South - 706.6 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Balornock - 756 cases per 100,000 residents

What neighbourhoods have had the fewest Covid-19 cases in Glasgow?

5. City Centre South - 101.4 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Maryhill West - 97.7 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Mount Vernon North and Sandyhills - 85.1 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Scotstoun South and West - 82.5 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Woodlands - 81.2 cases per 100,000 residents