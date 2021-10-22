Plans to convert historic Glasgow church into apartments approved

Plans to convert a historic Glasgow church into 29 apartments has been approved.

The Hillhead Baptist Church on Cranworth Street.

Trustees of the Hillhead Baptist Church, on Cranworth Street, first submitted plans for the conversion in 2019 - now, two years later, those proposals have been given the green light.

Initial plans for the church, which was established in 1883, were approved in 2011. These plans were for the retention of the facade.

The current plans will see building extended and the west wall of the auditorium removed and alterations. The church and community facilities will be based underneath the apartments.

The application states that redevelopment is the only way that the most important parts of the building can be saved, while maintaining a presence for the church on site.