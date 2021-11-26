Covid-19 cases rising fastest in Glasgow West End neighbourhoods

The growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow has steadied.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland, covering between November 16-22, shows that there were 1660 positive cases - up from 1618 the week before.

While this marks a rise in case numbers, it is a much smaller increase than the week prior. Three weeks ago there were 1370 cases in the city - a figure which had been dropping week on week.

However, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in some parts of Glasgow.

Here are the top 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 case rates.

10. Shawlands West - 463 cases per 100,000 people

9. Craigend and Ruchazie - 474.3 cases per 100,000 people

8. Maryhill West - 489.6 cases per 100,000 people

7. Glenwood North - 510.1 cases per 100,000 people

6. Balornock - 552.5 cases per 100,000 people

5. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 607.9 cases per 100,000 people

4. Garrowhill West - 610.4 cases per 100,000 people

3. Maryhill East - 638.1 cases per 100,000 people

2. Victoria Park - 665.4 cases per 100,000 people

1. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - 752.1 cases per 100,00 people

Which neighbourhoods have the fewest cases?

Cases are not rising in all Glasgow neighbourhoods. Sighthill had fewer than three cases in the week, meaning it was not given a case rate.