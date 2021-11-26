Plans for new nightclub in Glasgow city centre

A new nightclub could soon be opening in Glasgow city centre.

Cova is seeking permission to turn the former pub at 57 West Regent Street into a nightclub.

The b-listed property is currently on the buildings at risk register. Most of it is vacant, with the applicant the only occupier in the building.

What does Cova want to do?

The proposed development would see the pub turned into a nightclub, with opening hours extended to 4am.

The report states: “Internally the existing interior and layout will remain exactly as it is and that includes the dance floor, seating and bar/servery.”

There would be no changes to the external fabric of the building.

It concludes: “The proposed development will see the continued use of part of this b-listed property, and will ensure that in the absence of other occupiers that part of the property is still providing a service to visitors and residents alike.