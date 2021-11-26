Plans for new nightclub in Glasgow city centre

Cova is seeking permission to turn the former pub at 57 West Regent Street into a nightclub.
The b-listed property is currently on the buildings at risk register. Most of it is vacant, with the applicant the only occupier in the building.
What does Cova want to do?
The proposed development would see the pub turned into a nightclub, with opening hours extended to 4am.
The report states: “Internally the existing interior and layout will remain exactly as it is and that includes the dance floor, seating and bar/servery.”
There would be no changes to the external fabric of the building.
It concludes: “The proposed development will see the continued use of part of this b-listed property, and will ensure that in the absence of other occupiers that part of the property is still providing a service to visitors and residents alike.
“Glasgow is rightly recognised for the range and variety of clubs, diners, bars etc which contribute to the dynamic and vibrant evening and night time economy, and the change of use of this public house into a nightclub will further add to and complement the range of such venues in the city.”