25 things to look forward to in Glasgow in 2022

It won’t be long until the new year hits and we all want something to look forward to post-Christmas, so you’ll be glad to know there’s loads happening in the next 12 months.

From food and drink festivals and new places opening on the restaurant and bar scene to the biggest shows and concerts, here are 25 things we can’t wait for in the city in 2022.

The Book Of Mormon

When? Thursday, 6 - Saturday, 22 January

Where? King’s Theatre.

What to expect: An outrageous musical comedy from the creators of South Park following the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries. The perfect way to get rid of the January blues.

How much are tickets? Tickets available from £13, plus booking fee. Book at atgtickets.com.

Celtic Connections

When? Thursday, 20 January - Sunday, 6 February.

Where? Various venues, Glasgow.

What to expect: Concerts across the city from thousands of musicians, covering traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, indie and world music.

How much are tickets? Prices vary. Book at celticconnections.com.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour

Picture: Shutterstock

When? Saturday, 5 - Monday, 7 February.

Where? OVO Hydro.

What to expect: The live show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the hugely popular BBC One show.

How much are tickets? Between £39.75 - £107.85, including admin fee. Buy via Ticketmaster.

Gaucho opening

The Gaucho chain has a restaurant in Edinburgh. Pic: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

When? Opening around Valentine’s Day.

Where? 7 West Nile Street.

What to expect: As we reported in September, Gaucho will open in Glasgow in 2022. “Scotland’s most sustainable steak restaurant” will offer steak from cattle that have grazed on 17 different types of grass from the Pampas provinces in Argentina.

How much will it cost? Visit gauchorestaurants.com to see the menus.

Toy Story In Concert

When? Tuesday, 15 February.

Where? Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

What to expect: The groundbreaking Disney Pixar favourite will be performed live to the film by the Novello Orchestra, conducted by David Mahoney.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £29.50, plus booking fee. Buy here .

House of Gods hotel opening

When? Early spring.

Where? 61-63 Glassford Street.

What to expect: A decadent and opulent boutique hotel, complete with a secret cocktail bar. Already established in Edinburgh, the hotel is known for its Oriental Express and Versailles-inspired room decor.

How much will it cost? Visit houseofgodshotel.com for an idea based on the Edinburgh hotel.

James Martin Live

When? Friday, 11 March.

Where? Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

What to expect: An evening of live demonstrations, cooking tasks, conversation and special guests with the celebrity chef.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £29.50, plus booking fee. Buy here .

The Dog Lover Show

When? Saturday, 2 and Sunday, 3 April.

Where? SEC Centre.

What to expect: If you joined the hordes of people across the country to become a dog owner over the pandemic, this is the place to be in April. Scotland’s biggest dog show will be packed with lots of goodies, treats, toys, health products, loads of accessories and more.

How much are tickets? Between £13.52 and £22.15, including fees. Kids go free. Buy via thedoglovershow.co.uk/tickets.

Stormzy

When? Monday, 4 April.

Where? OVO Hydro.

What to expect: All the rapper’s best hits, including ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Own It’.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £39.75, with fees, via Ticketmaster.

Orphans

Picture: Peter Dibdin

When? Wednesday, 6 - Saturday 9 April.

Where? SEC Armadillo.

What to expect: A world premiere, Orphans is a new, darkly comic, Scottish musical about family, grief and forgiveness. Based on the cult 1998 film.

How much are tickets? Tickets are priced between £12.55 and £41.50, including admin fee. Buy at Ticketmaster.

The Magical Music of Harry Potter: Live in Concert

When? Friday, 15 April.

Where? Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

What to expect: Star soloists, a choir and the London Symphonic & Philharmonic Film Orchestra will bring the hypnotic score to life. Featuring a special appearance by actor Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley).

How much are tickets? Tickets start from £39, plus booking fees. Buy via Ticketmaster.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

When? Tuesday, 26 - Saturday, 30 April.

Where? Theatre Royal.

What to expect: A feel-good, coming-of-age musical straight from the West End and off the back of the smash-hit 2021 film.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £13, including booking fee. Buy at atgtickets.com.

Bryan Adams

When? Monday, 23 May.

Where? OVO Hydro.

What to expect: All the Canadian rock star’s greatest hits, including ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £52, plus booking fees, via Ticketmaster.

Eat & Drink Festival

When? Thursday, 26 - Sunday, 29 May.

Where? SEC.

What to expect: Cooking demos, discover new wines, beers and spirits, celebrity chef appearances, advice and shop for fresh and local ingredients.

How much are tickets? £13 which also includes free access to the Ideal Home Show Scotland. Buy at eatanddrinkglasgow.com.

Colourboxx

When? Saturday, 25 June.

Where? Bellahouston Park.

What to expect: A new music festival bringing live acts Years & Years, Becky Hill, Joesef, and more, to the city with “an abundance of colour.” The one-day event will also feature drag acts, comedy, lip-sync and karaoke across four stages.

How much are tickets? £49.50, plus booking fee. Buy at colourboxx.com/tickets.

TRNSMT Festival

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green in the centre of Glasgow (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP).

When? Friday, 8 - Sunday, 10 July.

Where? Glasgow Green.

What to expect:Headliners Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi, joined by The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid and Beabadoobee.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £69, plus booking fee, for a day ticket. Buy at trnsmtfest.com/tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon

When? Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 July.

Where? Hampden Park.

What to expect: The Castlemilk-born underdog turned arena superstar will be playing fan favourites to huge crowds. Expect ‘Canter’, ‘Sometimes’, ‘Where We’re Going’ and - of course - ‘Belter’. Travis and Jake Bugg are supporting.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £41.25, including booking fees. Buy at Ticketmaster.

Summer Nights

When? Wednesday, 27 July - Saturday, 13 August.

Where? Kelvingrove Bandstand.

What to expect: Hits from Suzanne Vega, Billy Bragg, Belinda Carlisle, Rufus Wainwright, Van Morrison, Pixies, Rick Astley, Richard Hawley, Peat and Diesel, Laura Mvula, King Creosote, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Edwyn Collins and Altered Images.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £38.50, with booking fees. Buy at Ticketmaster.

Coldplay

When? Tuesday, 23 and Wednesday, 24 August.

Where? Hampden Park.

What to expect: All the greatest hits and music from their ninth and latest album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from around the £80 mark, with booking fee, and can be bought at Ticketmaster.

Clydebuilt Festival

When? Saturday, 3 and Sunday, 4 September.

Where? Riverside Museum and Tall Ship.

What to expect: The two-day event, which was set to be its biggest festival to date last year, was moved to 2022. Expect to see rowers taking part in Scotland’s biggest open water rowing race as well as plenty of arts and crafts activities - and more - for the whole family.

How much are tickets? Free to attend. Visit clydebuiltfestival.com for programme details.

Kevin Bridges tour

When? Thursday, 1 - Sunday, 25 September.

Where? OVO Hydro.

What to expect: Plenty of laughs and relatable Scottish comedy from the Clydebank favourite.

How much are tickets? Tickets are priced between £29.60 and £63.65, including admin fee. Buy at Ticketmaster.

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

When? Wednesday, 12 - Sunday, 16 October

Where? OVO Hydro.

What to expect: A cast of 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors in a comedy and music-filled event.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from £35, plus fees. Buy at Ticketmaster.

The Gin To My Tonic Show: The Ultimate Gin Festival

When? Friday, 28th - Sunday, 30th October.

Where? SEC Centre.

What to expect: An Aladdin’s cave of gin and craft spirits as a host of distillers take goers on the ultimate gin adventure. Enjoy unlimited tasting samples from a choice of over 250 craft gins and spirits. Bottles can be bought to take away and there will also be immersive workshops, masterclasses and a bar.

How much are tickets? Super early bird tickets start at £13. Buy at thegintomytonic.com/tickets.

GlasGLOW

GlasGLOW will return this October Picture: itison

When? Late October - early November.

Where? Botanic Gardens.

What to expect: The theme will be revealed closer to the time but, as always, families will be whisked off into an immersive world of lights with plenty of food and drinks trucks on standby.

How much are tickets? You can sign up for 2022 early bird access at itison.com/glasglow.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

When? Late November - early January.

Where? Tron Theatre.

What to expect: The hugely popular and sorely-missed Tron festive panto moved from 2021 to 2022. Follow all sorts of hilarious bampottery as Dorothy Blawna-Gale and her trusty dog Tronto find themselves stuck in the mystical land of Oz after getting caught up in a tornado.