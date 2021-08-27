Covid rates fell in just two areas of Glasgow in the last week.

While Covid rates have risen in 132 of Glasgow’s 136 neighbourhoods, and remained the same in Easterhouse East and Riddrie Hogganfield, rates have dropped in two neighbourhoods.

It comes just after the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that Glasgow was one of the biggest Covid hotspots in Europe.

North Barlanack and Easterhouse South noted a 11.1 per cent drop in Covid cases - down from 502.7 cases per 100,000 people to 446.8.

Sighthill had a drop of 33.3 per cent - from 666.7 per 100,000 people to 444.4.