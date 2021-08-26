Take a look inside Glasgow’s new Brooklyn inspired bar

AFS in Finnieston will open as a New York inspired cocktail bar

What’s happening? AFS in Finnieston, located next door to new brunch spot Derby Lane, will open as a Brooklyn inspired cocktail bar this weekend (from Friday 27 August).

The cosy bar will have a menu of creative cocktails, food - including brunch at the weekend - and live music.

What to expect: Inside there’s quirky artwork including a portrait of Charles Rennie Mackintosh with a Stone Island jacket and Hendrick’s themed accessories, prints and a UV light in the seating area.

What’s on the menu? Cocktails are modern twists on originals and include a Discarded Banana old fashioned, Sand Street Sour and Aurora. Brunch is set to include Edinburgh favourite Bross Bagels.

Take a look around