First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on Covid-19 at Holyrood today (Tuesday 15 March).

It comes as Covid-19 cases across Scotland surge, and will be her first update to the Scottish Parliament since February.

Case numbers have been slowly increasing in Glasgow over the last few weeks. The most recent information from Public Health Scotland, covering the period between March 2-8, shows that 6771 positive Covid-19 cases were identified.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal restrictions on wearing face coverings are due to be lifted on March 21, which will be joined by the lifting of legal requirements on businesses, service providers and places of worship to heed Scottish Government Covid guidance and collect and retain customer contact details for contact tracing purposes.

Nicola Sturgeon wears a face mask with a map of Ukraine on it as she meets members of the Ukrainian Community at the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club

How to watch the update

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give the Covid-19 update this afternoon. The afternoon session is due to begin at 2pm, with her statement coming after a couple of questions from MSPs.