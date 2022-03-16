Glasgow community has Covid death rate 3 times higher than least deprived areas

A Glasgow community, which has a Covid death rate three times higher than Scotland’s least deprived neighbourhoods, has called for a recovery plan for the area.

A new campaign has been launched by community leaders in Greater Easterhouse to secure political support for a Covid Recovery Plan for the area, after a new report revealed the devastating impact of the pandemic on Scotland’s most deprived communities.

Effect on Easterhouse

Greater Easterhouse is one of the most deprived communities in Scotland, with 18 out of 20 areas in Easterhouse ranking amongst the 10 per cent most deprived areas in Scotland.

The independent report, conducted by JH Consulting and aimed at quantifying the health and economic impact of the pandemic on Easterhouse, has revealed how Scotland’s communities with the highest poverty rates were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic:

Easterhouse suffered a Covid-19 death rate that was 72 per cent higher than the rate for Scotland as a whole

The death rate in Easterhouse was almost three times higher than the rate in Scotland’s least deprived communities

Over 9000 households in Easterhouse required assistance with essentials or accessing financial and welfare support

Over 3000 households in Easterhouse required help to access food and other essentials

As well as starkly different health outcomes driven by underlying poverty, the report has documented the serious social and economic harm experienced across the Easterhouse community with low-paid workers, in particular, at greater risk of exposure to the virus as many had to continue working in sectors such as essential retail.

What does the community want?

The Easterhouse Housing & Regeneration Alliance, who represent the area’s housing associations and work closely with other community groups, have now launched a campaign to secure a local Covid Recovery Plan for Greater Easterhouse.

They are asking the area’s political representatives, Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government to back a ‘3 Point Action Plan’ to deliver a recovery in Easterhouse.

It is hoped that a Recovery Plan that centres on the specific challenges of Easterhouse, and provides the community with new financial support and powers will help drive better outcomes for Easterhouse in the areas of poverty, jobs and inequality.

‘Great inequality’

Linda Cameron, chair of EHRA, said: “This Report demonstrates what many people within our community already knew - that there is great inequality in Greater Easterhouse and that the pandemic exposed how poverty can affect your health, quality of living and your chances in life.

“The challenges of poverty and inequality are not new. The recovery from the pandemic will not be fixed in the short-term but it does underline the need to take far bolder and more urgent action to eliminate poverty and inequality in our community and across Scotland.

“Despite the stark statistics, the Report also shows the hugely positive impact of volunteers and normal people and families across Greater Easterhouse who organised to help their community through the hardest of times.

"It is this community spirit that makes Greater Easterhouse an incredible place to live. It also shows why - when the people of Greater Easterhouse are backed with resources and support - we can make incredible, positive change in our community.