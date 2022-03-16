Glasgow students on hunger strike occupy Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Glasgow School of Art students on hunger strike have occupied Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, as part of an ongoing protest.

Those taking part in the Divest Glasgow School of Art campaign occupied the main foyer of the Glasgow landmark in a bid to raise public awareness of their cause.

Why are students on strike?

The students are calling on the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) to end its investments in the arms and fossil fuel industries.

Members of the campaign wrote a letter to the GSA board demanding divestment, however, the group said the board has yet to act, prompting the protest.

Two students started a hunger strike on Friday.

That was then followed with the sit-in protest at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The campaigners held placards explaining the campaign and stressing the importance of urgent divestment.

Campaigners argue that the GSA encourages them to engage in the creative conversation surrounding the climate crisis, but remains complicit in it through its funding of harmful industries.

What are the students saying?

Hannah Torrance Bright (20) a student at Glasgow School of Art, said: “I haven’t eaten in four days. This isn’t something I want to be doing, it’s a deeply unpleasant experience, but it has proven to be the only way to get any real engagement from the board.

“I cannot, in good faith, study at a creative institution that so callously disregards its responsibility towards the future of life on earth. I will continue until our demands are properly heard and we have concrete commitments from the board to divest.”

Jasmin Roberts (17) another student at Glasgow School of Art, added: “I am exhausted from not eating, and from this whole process with divestment, all I want at this point is to speak to the board, and them to understand the situation we are in, and how desperate we are. I am also feeling very thankful for student, staff and the public's support with this campaign and am hopeful for change in GSA’s investments.”

What is the GSA saying?

Professor Penny Macbeth, director of The Glasgow School of Art and Kristen Bennie, interim chair of the Board of Governors, responded: “The issues raised by Hannah and Jasmin are important to everyone at the GSA. Following an ethical investment policy and making significant progress towards becoming a more sustainable organisation is something we are taking very seriously.

“Over the past 12 months we have been reviewing our approach to ethical investment and will be tendering for new investment managers who will work with us to deliver our commitments on ethical and socially responsible investment.