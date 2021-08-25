Glasgow hospital wards given makeover after ‘prison’ comparison

The bare walls of wards at Glasgow’s flagship hospital have been brightened up after elderly patients compared the decor to “a prison”.

The patients at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) said they wanted to see pictures of castles, lochs and mountains as part of a survey.

And they said they had had enough of white walls and boring corridors in the elderly medicine ward areas – with one comment comparing the decor to a prison.

And following the concerns they have now got their wishes. The elderly medicine ward areas now boast uplifting photographs of nature including mountains and scenes along the Clyde.

Patients had also complained about white clocks hanging on the white walls, and these have now been swapped for yellow clocks.

Lara Mitchell, consultant in medicine for the elderly at the QEUH, said: “Feedback from the patients about the care they received was heart-warming. They continually commented about the care and compassion they received and how busy and wonderful the nurses were.

“But what came across loud and clear was the environment could be improved.”

Ms Mitchell said comments included: ‘Is this a prison?’ and ‘bare long corridors.’

Amateur photographer and nurse Victoria Redpath kindly supplied the pictures.

Now there are images in every room with scenes going through the seasons. And there are memory boards featuring famous actors and other stars.

Ms Mitchell said: “The pictures have evoked positive memories for 95 per cent of the patients and made the room feel more homely.”

A presentation was made to the recent NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board meeting about the popular move.

The project involved 80 members of staff, 172 patients and three experts gave advice.

Executive nurse director at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Margaret McGuire said the survey was about listening to patients in a “focused way”.