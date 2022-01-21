GPs: managed suspension of services

Continued pressure on the NHS has resulted in the latest move by NHS Lanarkshire.

NHS Lanarkshire asked GP practices to introduce the new system last week, due to sustained pressure from record Covid-19 numbers and ongoing staff absence.

Health and social care services across Lanarkshire are continuing to experience more pressure than at any other point in their history.

GPs will continue to deliver services but they will focus on the most urgent and time-critical care. This includes the assessment of people with respiratory or Covid-19 symptoms, along with providing a range of other services.

Dr Linda Findlay, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership medical director, said: “GPs have been open throughout the pandemic and have been busier than ever.

"They have changed the way they provide care to help protect their patients, maintain safe infection control measures and minimise physical contact.

“This change to GP practices will help us deal with the continuing challenges in community services and help reduce the pressure across the whole system, including our acute hospitals which are under sustained pressure.”

Dr Keith McIntyre, chairman of the Lanarkshire GP sub-committee, said: “We are asking Lanarkshire residents for their continued help and support during this challenging time. There are a number of alternatives where people can turn to for health care, which will allow GP practices to focus on the most urgent of cases.

“The services provided under this change will vary between practices depending on their individual circumstances. However, GPs will continue to see patients in-person as and when it is appropriate. Practices have infection control processes in place, including physical distancing.

“People should continue to contact their GP practice for urgent issues, such as if they think they have symptoms of cancer.”

Dr Findlay added: “I would like to thank GPs for all that they have done and continue to do for their patients in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

“Our staff continue to work extremely hard to ensure that patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible in the most challenging of circumstances and we ask that people be kind to our staff and colleagues who are committed to caring, no matter the circumstances.”

There is help and advice on NHS Lanarkshire’s website, including meet the experts which offers a range of services that local healthcare professionals across Lanarkshire can provide.

To find out more, visit www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/experts.

You can go directly to the right healthcare professional for the help you need when you need it, without having to see your GP first or face a lengthy wait in accident and emergency.

The NHS inform website – www.nhsinform.scot – also provides advice on self-care while NHS 24 can provide urgent health advice out-of-hours by calling 111 and pharmacies are the first port of call for minor ailments.