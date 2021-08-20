Figures released by Public Health Scotland show which areas of Glasgow have the highest and lowest positive Covid cases per 100,000 people.

The data covers the seven-day period between August 11-17. Glasgow, as a whole, had a rate of 286.2 positive cases per 100,000 people, or 1819 cases.

Case rates are not provided for areas that have had fewer than three positive cases.

Here are the areas with the highest positive case rates.

1. Carntyne - 742

2. Woodlands - 568.6

3. Sighthill - 555.6

4. Baillieston West - 554.5

5. Springburn - 550.8

6. Old Shettleston and Parkhead West - 536.3

7. Knightswood East - 510.1

8. Drummy West - 508.2

And here are the areas with the lowest positive case rates.

1. Govanhill West - 51.8

2. Kingspark South - 74.5

3. Battlefield - 78.8

4. Springburn East and Cowlairs - 82.5

5. Scotstoun North and East - 87.1

6. Anniesland East - 94.3

7. Blairdardie East - 109.4