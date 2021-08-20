8 of the Chinese restaurants in Glasgow, according to TripAdvisor reviews

Who doesn’t love a succulent Chinese meal?

Opium is one of Glasgow’s best Chinese restaurants.

From Kung Pao to Dim Sum, prawn crackers to spring rolls, there is an amazing range of great Chinese food to be explored.

And where better to explore those dishes (apart from China) than Glasgow?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the eight best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

8. Ka Ka Lok

This St George’s Road restaurant kicks off our list, even though one reviewer described it as ‘the best Chinese in Glasgow’.

7. Amber Regent

‘Food for the ages’ and ‘best Chinese ever’ are just some of the rave reviews this West Regent Street restaurant has earned.

6. China Blue

China Blue has earned an average review of 4.5 stars out of five, backing up one reviewer’s claim that it ‘delivers big time’.

5. Lychee Oriental

This Mitchell Street restaurant has more than 1100 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars - so it must be good. One person said it ‘lived up to the billing’.

Dim Sum is the fourth best reviewed Chinese restaurant in the whole of Glasgow.

4. Dim Sum Restaurant

This colourful West Nile Street restaurant has been called ‘brilliant’, ‘amazing’ and ‘iconic’.

3. Sichuan House

The bronze medal goes to this Sauchiehall Street restaurant, described as ‘top notch’ by one of its customers.

2. Opium

Opium has almost 1.7k reviews, with an average of 4.5 stars. The first-timers and regulars love it, with one saying that it is ‘always great’. If you want to try it for yourself, visit Hope Street.

1. Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine