8 of the Chinese restaurants in Glasgow, according to TripAdvisor reviews

Opium is one of Glasgow’s best Chinese restaurants.
From Kung Pao to Dim Sum, prawn crackers to spring rolls, there is an amazing range of great Chinese food to be explored.
And where better to explore those dishes (apart from China) than Glasgow?
Here are the eight best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
8. Ka Ka Lok
This St George’s Road restaurant kicks off our list, even though one reviewer described it as ‘the best Chinese in Glasgow’.
7. Amber Regent
‘Food for the ages’ and ‘best Chinese ever’ are just some of the rave reviews this West Regent Street restaurant has earned.
6. China Blue
China Blue has earned an average review of 4.5 stars out of five, backing up one reviewer’s claim that it ‘delivers big time’.
5. Lychee Oriental
This Mitchell Street restaurant has more than 1100 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars - so it must be good. One person said it ‘lived up to the billing’.
4. Dim Sum Restaurant
This colourful West Nile Street restaurant has been called ‘brilliant’, ‘amazing’ and ‘iconic’.
3. Sichuan House
The bronze medal goes to this Sauchiehall Street restaurant, described as ‘top notch’ by one of its customers.
2. Opium
Opium has almost 1.7k reviews, with an average of 4.5 stars. The first-timers and regulars love it, with one saying that it is ‘always great’. If you want to try it for yourself, visit Hope Street.
1. Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine
Getting the gold medal, though, is the Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine. While it has only 170 reviews (around ten per cent of second-place Opium) it has earned five star reviews. It is described as ‘great’ and ‘amazing’.