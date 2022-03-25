How a kidney donation scheme in Glasgow could save three lives in a day

Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is at the centre of an altruistic kidney donation scheme, which can see three people’s lives saved in just one day.

The whole exchange programme is set up round the algorithm that ​Professor David Manlove and Glasgow University devised.

How does it work?

Julie Glen, transplant co-ordinator at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) said: “The benefit for the Altruistic donor is that their kidney can facilitate up to three transplants, since 2012 altruistic donors ​can donate via the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme so that it maximises the opportunities from that one kidney.

“Aside from Altruistic donor chains, the United Kingdom Living Kidney Sharing Scheme (UKLKSS) also facilitates two way and three way exchanges with donor and recipient pairs, making it one of the most successful exchange programmes in Europe.

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is involved in the new kidney donation scheme.

“It is a scheme set up for people who have a perfectly good donor, who for whatever reason cannot donate to them, because they are not a match with their blood group or tissue type, although sometimes it can be for other reasons.

“All donors should be put under anaesthetic at the same time at their local transplant centres. The donor surgery takes place in the morning and then in afternoon the recipient receives the transplant.”

How has it helped?

In 2019, Janice Gow’s family was transformed by one such altruistic donor. Janice, a retired nurse, was part of a long altruistic donor chain, which saw six operations happen in three different locations in one day. Three lives transformed.

Janice (64) and her son Alex were operated on by skilled surgeons in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while in Leeds, Iain Leedham and his wife were also prepared for surgery. And all thanks to one altruistic donor.

Somewhere in the UK, a person decided to donate a kidney for a complete stranger, beginning the life-saving chain.

That person’s kidney was transplanted into Janice’s son Alex. Janice’s kidney was removed and swiftly transported to Leeds, where Iain’s wife Lynne was ready and waiting. The final link in the chain was Iain, who donated his kidney, benefitting someone on the national kidney transplant waiting list.

Janice is the sister of Scotland’s second Makar, poet and playwright Liz Lochhead. Her son Alex was diagnosed in 2018 with chronic renal failure, a condition that before transplant saw his kidney function fall to a dangerous 13 per cent. His family members were either not a blood or tissue match, or not suitable for direct donation.

Alex said: “Before the transplant I was so exhausted that after work I would go to bed until I had to get up for work again. Now I am full of energy. I go for long walks and I couldn’t do that before. The difference is staggering.

“My mum gave her kidney away for me. At no point did I ever ask her to do it. I was afraid for her. Like any operation, there are risks. The first thing I asked when I came round from my surgery was ‘is mum ok?’ The best thing after the operation was walking through the door of her hospital room with my new kidney. I am hugely grateful to everyone who made it possible.”

Reliving her surgery, Janice added: She said: “Anyone who gives a kidney altruistically is amazing. They are all heroes.

“I did not feel nervous about my operation. I trusted the transplant and medical teams and I was back in my room three hours after the surgery. I knew Alex’s new kidney would give him his life back; that three people would get kidneys and I am absolutely fit and well. Yesterday I was out kayaking with friends. Alex is transformed. It’s a wonderful scheme; the NHS working at its absolute best.”

Although they haven’t met, Janice stays in touch with her kidney recipient Lynne. Initially contact was anonymous but after Lynne’s thank you card, and asking to be in touch, they have become friends.

Lynne said: “We have a lovely friendship. Janice is wonderful, an inspiration. We are planning to meet in Scotland. It’s one of the places I want to explore when we go camping.”

Back in Glasgow, Julie takes great satisfaction in the job she does.

She said: “The logistics behind the scenes of these exchanges keep a transplant coordinator very busy. The complexities of the programme have increased over the years and will continue to do so in order to maximise the potential for donor and recipient pairs giving people the best chance of a match.

“Kidneys are robust and can survive up to 24 hours on ice, however most living donor kidneys are transplanted within 2-6 hours of retrieval.

“Our job is to fully assess the donor to make sure it is safe for them to donate, and then we also have to ensure the recipient is ready for a transplant. We are very good at spinning plates! We try to make sure the process is as donor friendly and as seamless as possible.

“I really do have one of the best jobs in the world.”