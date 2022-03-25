Things are looking up for beer drinkers in Rutherglen and Glasgow as the CAMRA beer festivals are back.

The Rotary Club of Rutherglen and the Glasgow & West of Scotland branch of CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) have got together to run a two-day festival in Rutherglen this weekend, ahead of the return of the Glasgow festival in June.

When: The festival, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, 25th and 26th March, will feature beers from sought-after breweries rarely seen in these parts such as McColl's, Hesket Newmarket, and Lakes, and also local heroes Overtone, Loch Lomond, Kelburn and Fallen.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAMRA beer festival return this summer

The festival will also see the launch of Old Jock Blonde from Broughton Brewery - a twist on Broughton's famous strong ale Old Jock.

Where: The festival will be held at Number 18 Venue, 18 Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen G73 1DL, at the junction of Farmeloan Road and King Street.

A series of three-hour sessions will run through both days with the first three-hour session starting at noon and the last session at 7:00pm.

Tickets: Advance tickets are available and recommended. These cost £20 and give you guaranteed entry to a session and £15 of beer tokens (£17 for CAMRA members).

On the door, tickets are £5 for a three hour session (£3 for CAMRA members), if there is space available. Tickets are available online.

How to get there: Due to engineering works there are no trains between Glasgow and Rutherglen during the festival, but Rutherglen is well served by regular bus routes as well as the rail replacement buses.