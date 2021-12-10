Huge rise in Covid-19 cases in Glasgow as Omicron variant spreads

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow is rising rapidly, according to new data from Public Health Scotland.

Between December 1-7, the latest information available, there were 2031 positive cases in the city. That is up from 1632 last week and 1660 the week before.

It comes after Public Health Scotland called on Scots to defer their Christmas parties due to the number of new cases, particularly those caused by the new Omicron variant, linked to such gatherings.

Despite the rise in cases, Glasgow still has a lower case rate than most other parts of Scotland.

However, some areas of Glasgow have seen a bigger rise in cases than others, particularly in north east Glasgow.

Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 case rates

10. Toryglen and Oatlands - 572.4 cases per 100,000 people

9. Baillieston East - 575.2 cases per 100,000 people

8. Summerston Central and West - 580.2 cases per 100,000 people

7. Carmunnock North - 592.1 cases per 100,000 people

6. Barmulloch - 623.4 cases per 100,000 people

5. Drumry West - 649.4 cases per 100,000 people

4. Drumry East - 663.2 cases per 100,000 people

3. Easterhouse East - 665.4 cases per 100,000 people

2. Drumchapel South - 668.8 cases per 100,000 people

1. Drumchapel North - 775.2 cases per 100,000 people

Glasgow neighbourhoods with the lowest Covid-19 case rates

Sighthill was the only part of Glasgow to have fewer than three positive cases and thus has not received a case rate.

3. Bridgeton - 96.5 cases per 100,000 people

2. Milton West - 70.2 cases per 100,000 people