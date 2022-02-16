Thousands of Glasgow teenagers now double jabbed

Thousands more teenagers in Glasgow have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine this month, figures show.

The UK Government is calling on eligible under 18s to get vaccinated this half term, with NHS staff and volunteers manning attractions such as zoos and skate parks to encourage more teenagers to get the jab.

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 4,716 people aged 16 and 17 in Glasgow had received two jabs by February 10 – 43% of the age group.

A further 7,362 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 32% of their age group.

It means 12,078 under-18s in Glasgow are double-jabbed – 36% of 12 to 17 year olds, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics – up 5,855 on a month earlier.

They are among 21,866 (65%) who had received a first dose by February 10.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16 to 17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12 to 15 just before Christmas.

The NHS said while many youngsters have already come forward for their vaccination, infection rates among school-age children remain high.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “This half term offers the perfect opportunity to get your child protected, by booking an appointment online or using one of the hundreds of walk-in sites across the country.

“My 13-year-old son has now had two vaccinations and it has definitely given us both that extra dose of reassurance.”

Across Scotland, 69% of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 39% who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 83% for a first dose and 57% for second jabs by February 10.

Over 16s and clinically at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed are also now eligible for a booster jab.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children.