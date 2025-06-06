Glasgow gone-by: 12 amazing things we used to do in Glasgow but can't anymore

Glasgow is constantly growing and changing - there are more things to do in Glasgow than ever, with new events, concepts, and more popping up each month - but along the way we lost some of our favourite things to do in the city for good.

Today we wanted to look back at some of our favourite things to do in the city that we can’t anymore. Whether that be heading to our favourite restaurant, or using some long-lost mode of transport to get around the city, we’re looking back at the time to see just how different our weekends used to be.

Travel back in time with us as we look back at the things we used to do in Glasgow that we simply can’t anymore in 2025.

1 . Take the kids to Hagg's Castle Hagg's Castle was ornately decorated tower house (think mini castle) that was built in 1585 by Sir John Maxwell of Pollok and his wife Margaret Conyngham (Cunningham). It was built to replace the Maxwells’ former residence, the Laigh Castle, a 14th-century building which stood to the west. The richly decorated building was restored in the 19th century, bought over by Glasgow City Council in 1972 to serve as the Museum of Childhood, but was sold in 1998 and is once more occupied as a private residence. | Contributed

2 . Travel the city by tram Trams were a quintessential mode of transport for Glaswegians for generations - ask anyone who was alive at the time and they'll tell you it was the best way to get around Glasgow. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962. | Supplied

3 . Eat lobster at Rogano Rogano was one of the oldest and most respected restaurants in Glasgow - though it shut during the COVID-19 lockdowns due to flood damage. With no word on when the restaurant will re-open, it's unlikely we'll be enjoying seafood in the art-deco inspired surroundings of the plush Exchange Place restaurant anytime soon Photo: John Devlin

4 . Drink wine in Kelvingrove Park For many Glaswegians, they'll never remember being able to enjoy a tipple outside in the city. The city-wide ban came into place in 1996, with drinking publicly being able to land you a fine of up to £500. | jpimedia