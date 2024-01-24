Glasgow has worn many hats over the years - from our time as the industrious shipbuilding centre of the world, a hellish post-industrial wasteland, our time as the European City of Culture and a few different phases here and there along the way - but throughout all those eras there was one thing that

If there's one thing that's true about Glaswegians, we love our grub. But these spaces weren't just places to get a roll and be on your way - they were community spaces where we met, mingled, and shared tender moments. For many Glaswegians the loss of these restaurants and cafes is more than just losing a spot to grab a plate of pasta, it's like losing a part of yourself almost, seeing a place where you made these memories disappear into the ether only to be replaced by yet another chain restaurant.

These spaces were important, is what I'm trying to say, and it's important to remember them too. They made up the fabric of Glasgow's social history, and these things shouldn't be forgotten.

That's why today we wanted to look back at the best of these lost spots in Glasgow - so take a gander below at these lost Glasgow places that are gone, but certainly not forgotten.

1 . Dino Ferrari’s The shock announcement of its closure sparked a petition to save it, but sadly Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street is no more. The Scots Italian-owned restaurant was something of a Glasgow institution having been a feature of the city centre for nearly 50 years. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966.

2 . Rawapindi Rawapindi was a Glasgow favourite for many years serving up delicious curries until closure around 2015.

3 . The Buck Rogers Burger Station was well-known in Glasgow for its sci-fi robot dancers The Buck Rogers Burger Station was well-known in Glasgow for its sci-fi interiors and robot dancers

4 . Kings Cafe After an incredible 117 years in operation, the landmark Kings Cafe on Elmbank Street shut its doors in 2015. Established in 1898 when Queen Victoria was nearing the end of her long reign, it was the oldest-surviving cafe in the city, and forged close links to the nearby King’s Theatre when it opened in 1904. Theatregoers initially provided the bulk of its custom, but a 4am closing time in recent years saw the Kings Cafe become a regular stop for famished clubbers on the hunt for some affordable, late night nourishment.