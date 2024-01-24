Glasgow-Goneby: 20 pictures of old restaurants and cafes gone but not forgotten in Glasgow
Glasgow has been host to many incredible restaurants and cafes over the years - today we're looking back at old pictures of some of the best food spots across the city
Glasgow has worn many hats over the years - from our time as the industrious shipbuilding centre of the world, a hellish post-industrial wasteland, our time as the European City of Culture and a few different phases here and there along the way - but throughout all those eras there was one thing that
If there's one thing that's true about Glaswegians, we love our grub. But these spaces weren't just places to get a roll and be on your way - they were community spaces where we met, mingled, and shared tender moments. For many Glaswegians the loss of these restaurants and cafes is more than just losing a spot to grab a plate of pasta, it's like losing a part of yourself almost, seeing a place where you made these memories disappear into the ether only to be replaced by yet another chain restaurant.
These spaces were important, is what I'm trying to say, and it's important to remember them too. They made up the fabric of Glasgow's social history, and these things shouldn't be forgotten.
That's why today we wanted to look back at the best of these lost spots in Glasgow - so take a gander below at these lost Glasgow places that are gone, but certainly not forgotten.