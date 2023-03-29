Fish and chip shops near me: Glasgow’s best chippies across the city

If you enjoy a fish supper, here are some of the very best Glasgow has to offer

Fish and chips is a popular delicacy across Scotland and Glasgow is a city which has some terrific chippies to visit.

It can be a difficult choice when deciding what takeaway to head to with so many different reviews on either Google or TripAdvisor but chippies will always have a special place in any Glaswegian’s heart.

There are hundreds of chip shops dotted around the city serving up the deep fried treat but here are some which we believe are the very best across the city.

North Glasgow

Jaconelli’s - 1419 Maryhill Road, G20 9AA

The Jaconelli name is well-known in Maryhill having served the community for over 100 years and a fish supper will currently set you back £10.23. They are also famous for their homemade steak pie supper

The Codfather - 566 Maryhill Road, G20 7EE

Situated near Queen’s Cross, this popular chippy near Firhill stadium is great value for money as a fish supper will only set you back £8.50.

Marco’s fish and chips - 116 Maryhill Road, G20 7QS

Travelling further down Maryhill Road you’ll find Marco’s whose chippy was regularly featured in the sitcom Chewin’ the Fat. A large fish supper will cost you £9.40.

Vito’s - 419 Hawthorn Street, G22 6EN

The chippy located in Springburn is popular with locals and also serves up a chippy munchie box. Vito’s fish supper comes in at £10.50.

East End

Coia’s Cafe - 473-477 Duke Street, G31 1RD

Coia’s is an East End institution having served the people of Glasgow since 1928. Their restaurant is a popular spot for locals and those from afar, serving up some terrific Italian food. A fish supper to take away is £9.90 and can also be enjoyed in their restaurant.

Guido’s Coronation Restaurant - 55 Gallowgate, G1 5AP

The restaurant is a throwback to the past having served up delicious fish and chips since 1939. It is popular with those heading along to gigs at the Barrowlands where you have the option to sit in or takeaway. The Coronation opens at around 10am each day of the week with breakfast also being served. The price of their fish supper is £9.

Val D’oro - 12-14 London Road, G1 5NB

Val D’oro is Glasgow’s oldest chippy having been located on the site where the City Centre meets the East End since 1875. The chippy offers the option of an extra large fish and chips but the standard large supper costs £9.75.

Mario’s - 5, 10 Redcastle Square, G33 5EG

Our final east end chippy can be found in Provanhall which isn’t too far from Glasgow’s Fort shopping centre. Mario’s is also a restaurant serving up a selection of pizzas and pastas. Their fish supper to takeaway is £8.20.

Southside

Hooked - 1027 Cathcart Road, G42 9XJ

Hooked is one of the newest chippies to our list since opening in 2014 on Cathcart Road. The Southside establishment offer a bit of a twist on the traditional as they have a tempura batter option as well as serving a number of vegan options. Their traditional fish and chips will cost £10.65 with you having the additional option of choosing your batter and chips for a supplement.

Catch - 570 Clarkston Road, G44 3SQ

The chippy has another two shops elsewhere in Glasgow but their Netherlee shop was recently recognised in the annual Fry Awards as one of the best chippies in the UK. They have a number of different loaded fries and fish options. Catch’s large battered haddock supper costs £13.50 but is said to be ideal for sharing as it includes two pieces of fish.

Salt & Vinegar - 1044 Pollokshaws Road, G41 3EB

Situated in Shawlands the restaurant and takeaway have a variety of options available from the traditional fish and chips to lobster ravioli. For fish and chips on the go, their fish supper is £8.85.

Marina - 675 Pollokshaws Road, G41 2AB

Our final Southside chippy is Marina which is just along from Salt & Vinegar which is a popular spot for locals. As well as fish and chips, they also specialise in pizzas and pasta. They are one of the most reasonable options on our list as their fish and chips costs £6.80.

West End

The University Cafe - 83 Byres Road G11 5HN

Over to the final part of Glasgow is the West End who have a number of different chippies scattered throughout. First up is University Cafe which can be found near the bottom of Byres Road. They have been serving the people of Glasgow since 1918 and were once visited by famous American chef Anthony Bourdain who tried some of their local delicacies. You can sit in as well as takeaway and a fish supper to go will cost £9.00 which includes two pieces of fish.

Philadelphia - 445 Great Western Road, G12 8HH

The chippy sits on Great Western Road beside Kelvinbridge and serves some terrific homemade pizzas as well as traditional chippy favourites. A fish supper at Philadelphia costs £8.10.

Old Salty’s - 337 Byres Road, G12 8UQ

Another chippy which sits on Byres Road that also has a restaurant area is Old Salty’s. They were named as the national fish and chip restaurant of the year back in 2021 and serve a number of chippy and Italian dishes. Their homemade pies are top class as well as their haddock suppers which are priced at £9.95.

Catch - 27 Gibson Street, G12 8NU