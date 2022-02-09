10 dog-friendly shops in Glasgow

If you’re a dog-owner in Glasgow, these shops will welcome your four legged friend.

With the news that Wilko will be making some of its UK stores dog-friendly, we take a look at where else you can shop in Glasgow with your dog.

Finnieston Clothing

This independent clothes shop on Byres Road will welcome dogs, with customers commenting on how dog-friendly they are on Facebook.

CCW

Also on Byres Road, this clothes store specialises in outdoor and leisure fashion and footwear, and is dog-friendly.

The Apple Store

Browse for a new phone or iPad, or get advice on your next piece of tech, all in the company of your dog. Apple Stores in shopping centres may have a different policy, so it’s worth checking first.

Lush

Stock up on cruelty free toiletries and makeup with your dog in tow.

Tiso

Shop for outdoor wear with your dog as all Tiso shops are dog friendly and provide water bowls. Dogs must remain on a lead at all times in the store.

IOLLA

Take your dog shopping for new specs at Scottish eyewear brand IOLLA.

The Good Spirits Co

The team at The Good Spirits Co often have their own dogs in store, and are extremely welcoming to others. Good news for when you need to grab a bottle of wine, gin or beer.

Waterstones

Well behaved dogs are welcome at selected Waterstones stores.

Glasgow Fort

The Fort shopping centre goes all out for its four legged visitors, with outdoor seating and doggie water bowls provided.

John Lewis