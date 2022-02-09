10 dog-friendly shops in Glasgow

With the news that Wilko will be making some of its UK stores dog-friendly, we take a look at where else you can shop in Glasgow with your dog.
Finnieston Clothing
This independent clothes shop on Byres Road will welcome dogs, with customers commenting on how dog-friendly they are on Facebook.
CCW
Also on Byres Road, this clothes store specialises in outdoor and leisure fashion and footwear, and is dog-friendly.
The Apple Store
Browse for a new phone or iPad, or get advice on your next piece of tech, all in the company of your dog. Apple Stores in shopping centres may have a different policy, so it’s worth checking first.
Lush
Stock up on cruelty free toiletries and makeup with your dog in tow.
Tiso
Shop for outdoor wear with your dog as all Tiso shops are dog friendly and provide water bowls. Dogs must remain on a lead at all times in the store.
IOLLA
Take your dog shopping for new specs at Scottish eyewear brand IOLLA.
The Good Spirits Co
The team at The Good Spirits Co often have their own dogs in store, and are extremely welcoming to others. Good news for when you need to grab a bottle of wine, gin or beer.
Waterstones
Well behaved dogs are welcome at selected Waterstones stores.
Glasgow Fort
The Fort shopping centre goes all out for its four legged visitors, with outdoor seating and doggie water bowls provided.
John Lewis
Despite the Buchanan Galleries not being dog-friendly, customers to John Lewis can shop with their dogs so long as they use the entrance/exit on Killermont Street.