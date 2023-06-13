2 . Gangsters are buried in the Kingston Bridge

A story no doubt told to you by a mad uncle or a scary looking guy in the pub. There’s a very very slim chance of this even being possible, given that most of the Kingston Bridge is hollow. Die-hard supports of the myth would proclaim that if not the Kingston Bridge, then other parts of the M8 or M74 should be littered with bodies - although this seems unlikely as even gangsters should know how often there’s roadworks going on. Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive