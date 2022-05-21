These are some of the best pubs in Glasgow serving real ale.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow is home to some fantastic pubs and if you’re looking for a new watering hole serving tasty real-ale, look no further.

We’ve put together a selection of the best pubs in the city where you can find real ale from local breweries or further afield.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are nine of the best pubs to grab a pint of real-ale in Glasgow.

Drum & Monkey

This Grand pub, built in the 1920s, occupies the building of a former bank in Glasgow’s city centre.

It has six hand pulls offering a wide variety of different styles from well known local and national favourites to new emerging breweries.

Drum and Monkey has championed real ale for a few years now and is a regular feature in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

The Bon Accord

The Bon Accord on the city’s North Street started as a pub specialising in real ale and has cultivated into a specialist whisky bar over the years.

It serves more than 800 real ales a year and is a Glasgow pub renowned for its whisky offerings, with over 400 bottles of malt whisky to choose from.

The pub received a special mention in the Campaign for Real Ale 2022 Good Beer Guide.

Dram!

This Quirky pub made out of recycled furniture and fittings is situated in the West End of Glasgow, a short walk from Kelvingrove Park and provides a relaxed and informal atmosphere.

Their craft beer selection includes products from local brewers, including Williams Bros, Stewart Brewing, Innis & Gunn and Drygate.

Curler’s Rest

Residing in Glasgow’s diverse West End, close to both Kelvingrove and the Botanic Gardens, this laidback Glasgow pub steeped in history is a perfect spot to visit.

There’s a cracking selection of real ale on offer, including their very own Nicholson’s Pale Ale, brewed by St Austell Brewery in Cornwall and Sharp’s Doom Bar.

Three Judges

This traditional corner pub is a must-visit for ale enthusiasts who are looking for unique drinks.

It has built up a reputation for serving a wide variety of beers during the 30 years it has been open, and there’s no less than nine on offer at any one time.

The Raven

The Raven is a bar in Glasgow with a love of craft beer, cask ales, great food and casual darts.

This pub has three rotating real ales on offer from small Scottish breweries, meaning you’ll always have something new and unique to sample.

The Laurieston

The Laurieston, on Bridge Street in Tradeston, is one of Glasgow’s most well-known watering holes and attracts drinkers due to its authentic 1960s décor and range of Fyne Ales available.

Relax with a pint of real ale and take a trip back to the 1960s as you look around at the vintage photographs, snapshots and memorabilia lining the walls.

Potstill

Situated just a short walk from both of the city’s major train stations, the Potstill is one of Scotland’s leading whisky pubs with a collection of around 750 malts - and it is also a great place for real ale.

With four hand pumps, customers have the chance to try a variety of Scottish beers, some of which aren’t often found in Glasgow.

Inn Deep

This West End pub is located in arches under Great Western Road and overlooks the River Kelvin.

It boasts a wide selection of guest cask ales and keg beers, so there is always something to pique your interest.

Inn Deep is currently owned and run by Scottish-family owned microbrewery the Williams Bros. Brewing Co.