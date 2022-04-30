These are some of the best venues in the city where you can watch live music.

These are some of the best pubs and bars in Glasgow where you can watch live music.

There are a number of venues around Glasgow where you can watch live music for free and catch up-and-coming bands before they get famous.

From pubs and bars hosting Jazz musicians to some of the coolest rock n’ roll venues in the city, Glaswegians are spoilt for choice.

Here’s our guide to the best bars to try if you fancy a bit of live music and entertainment.

Waxy O’Connor’s Glasgow

This large Irish themed pub is one of the best spots for live music in Glasgow and features six bars over three levels with plenty of lounge space to drink and watch live entertainment.

You can enjoy regular live music in the Church Bar every Sunday, from traditional Irish music to well-known covers.

The 13th Note

This independent bar, restaurant and venue, situated in a basement area in Glasgow’s Merchant City, plays host to bands of different genres nearly every night.

Take a seat at the bar and enjoy some of the best live music in the city with a drink in your hand from the vast menu of beverages.

Slouch

This Award-Winning Live Music bar exploded onto Glasgow’s nightlife scene almost 12 years ago and offers a daily dose of live music.

They hold a weekly acoustic session on a Monday night, Blues Kitchen Sundays feature live music from six until midnight, and local musicians perform Wednesday through Saturday.

And it’s not just the live music roster that is impressive - Slouch has an extensive drinks menu featuring cocktails named after classic rock n’ roll tunes.

Maggie Mays

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City, Maggie May’s is an award-winning live music venue, bar and kitchen.

The Merchant City bar has live music in the bar every Wednesday to Sunday. You can check the full schedule at www.maggiemays.co.uk/live-music.

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

This legendary music venue and bar renowned throughout the country has hosted the likes of Pulp, Oasis, Radiohead, Killers and Manic Street Preachers.

These days King Tut’s is an integral part of Glasgow’s thriving grassroots music scene and hosts the most exciting new musical talent.

Take a look at the King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut website to view the huge roster of acts set to perform.

The Howlin’ Wolf

The Howlin Wolf is Scotland’s Best Live Music Venue, according to SLTN, and it is no surprise why.

Live Blues takes place in the venue seven days a week, and they host an open stage blues jam, “Killing Floor,” every Sunday for your chance to play alongside a house band.

The American Whiskey Bar serves a huge array of American Whiskeys and a range of Craft and world beers plus world and homegrown spirits.

Stereo

This cafe bar on Renfield Lane may look like your typical bar, but at night it transforms into a live music venue to host a variety of gigs and live performances through to the early morning.

The bar serves cold beers and a varied selection of boozy delights.

The Hug And Pint

The Hug and Pint is a vegan bar, eatery and music venue in Glasgow’s west end and hosts both well-established and up-and-coming local artists, as well as some of the most exciting international touring acts.

Drinkers can choose from a wide range of craft beers and ciders, premium spirits and a rotating selection of by-the-glass wine.

Visit the Hug and Pint website to see the list of acts set to perform.

Avant-Garde

Set in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City, Avant-Garde is a perfect spot to visit if you’re looking for great live music alongside drinks.