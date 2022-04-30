Hollywood stars and other celebs have been spotted dining in these restaurants.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many famous people have visited Glasgow over the years, and many of the city’s top restaurants have hosted them.

We’ve rounded up the six Glasgow restaurants where you might spot some famous faces, from Hollywood actors to football stars.

Ristorante Pieno

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ristorante Pieno

This cosy Italian restaurant set in the heart of Glasgow on Hope Street was recently visited by Scottish actor James Mcavoy.

The 42-year-old actor dined at the restaurant for some lunch just hours before he was due to take to the stage in Cyrano de Bergerac.

The eatery shared a picture of the actor in a post, saying: “We had the incredible James McAvoy in for lunch today!

“Good luck for your first show ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ at The Theatre Royal.”

Caprese Don Costanzo restaurant

Caprese Don Costanzo restaurant

Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent is a much-loved eatery and is popular amongst A-list actors and football stars.

Staff had a pleasant surprise in January when Brendan Fraser stopped by for a bite to eat.

The Hollywood actor was in town shooting scenes for his role in Batgirl and decided to take a break from his busy filming schedule to visit the Italian restaurant.

A team member posted a photo on the West End restaurant’s social media pages saying: “This afternoon we had the pleasure of hosting Hollywood legend Brendan Fraser.”

Then in March, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Rangers legend Graeme Souness and BBC sports pundit Chick Young popped in for a bite to eat.

The team were delighted to serve the famous faces, saying it was an “absolute pleasure to host these sporting gents.”

La Lanterna

La Lanterna

Established in 1970 at the foot of Hope Street, La Lanterna is Glasgow’s oldest family-run Italian restaurant and the city’s premier destination for Italian cuisine.

It is also a favourite of Hollywood star Michael Keaton who was pictured inside the Italian restaurant in February during filming for Batgirl.

La Lanterna posted on Instagram: “We had a very special guest pop in for dinner over the weekend. None other than Michael Keaton, the original Batman. He’s in town filming Batgirl. It was our absolute pleasure to meet Michael; he even says he will be back for tea before he heads home.”

Cranside Kitchen

Cranside Kitchen

Cranside Kitchen is a dining, drinking, and entertainment venue that brings together a range of Glasgow restaurants in an open-air courtyard.

The venue, located beside the iconic North Rotunda building in Finnieston, was recently visited by Martin Compston.

The Line of Duty star was spotted tucking into some Italian cuisine as he and filming partner Phil MacHugh took a quick break from filming their BBC Scotland documentary, Scottish Fling.

Eusebi Deli

Eusebi deli, Park Road in Glasgow

Eusebi Deli is another restaurant loved by celebs and has received plenty of praise over the years.

It serves authentic Italian cuisine and claims you are always guaranteed to leave with a real taste of Italy.

TV stars Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen were spotted dining in the Glasgow west end favourite.

Epicures by Cail Bruich

Epicures by Cail Bruich

This contemporary neighbourhood spot serving signature breakfast and brunch dishes is one of Glasgow’s favourite eateries and has attracted Hollywood stars.

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm was spotted enjoying some Sunday brunch at this eatery in January.