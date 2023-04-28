Aspiring young Glasgow DJs and producers invited to free music tuition masterclasses

The free music tuition programme is open to applicants now!

The Right Track is a newly-launched programme that offers free electronic music production tuition for young people in Scotland.

Applications are currently being accepted for the six week programme. Participants will be taught the fundamentals of electronic music production and learn additional skills such as DJing in a welcoming, encouraging and inspiring environment.

The Right Track is delivered by Anna Realta (Project Coordinator) and Simon Stokes (Lead Tutor). Both bring their extensive experience of DJing, producing music and significant knowledge of the music industry to the project.

Anna is known for having released music on Permanent Vacation under the alias Anna Gram, and Simon on Glasgow’s Soma Records under his Petrichor moniker.

The programme is entirely free, as it is funded by the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative, administered by Creative Scotland.

The Right Track is open to young people aged between 16-25 (or up to 30 if the applicant identifies as disabled, care experienced and/or a young carer) and is aimed at beginners, with no prior musical experience necessary.

Speaking about the programme, Anna Realta said: “The Right Track is an incredible opportunity for young people from diverse backgrounds across Scotland who are at the start of their musical journey.

“I’ve teamed up with Simon Stokes, owner of subSine Academy of Music in Glasgow who has many years experience teaching music production to all different abilities, and we hope to deliver a truly special and fun programme for the participants.

“Having been involved in the music industry for many years ourselves we both know how difficult it can be to navigate, so myself and Simon are determined to give this group of young people the skills and knowledge they need to put them on the right track and begin their careers.

“I’m very grateful to Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative for awarding me the funding to deliver the programme.”The Right Track is currently offering 10 places on the programme, which will run for six weeks from June 29 until August 3 2023.”

subSine Academy has been delivering music production tutoring in Glasgow for years, and will help deliver training for The Right Track.

The weekly sessions will cover topics including making a beat, working with samples, producing sounds on analogue synths, and arranging a track.

Tuition is provided from Scotland’s only Ableton-certified trainer, and guest tutors will also deliver classes on a variety of subjects relating to the music industry.

To apply for the programme applicants should visit the subSine Academy website.