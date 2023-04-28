Former Celtic stars open new Glasgow pub

The new bar is a welcome addition to Sauchiehall Street

Having first opened Don McNamara’s sports bar in Fuengirola, former Celtic heroes Jackie McNamara and Simon Donnelly have now brought Don Mac’s to Glasgow.

Both men are most famously known for being part of Wim Jansen’s Celtic side which stopped Rangers winning ten-in-a-row but now they have both hung up their boots, they are swapping life on the pitch for the bar.

The new bar can be found at 468 Sauchiehall Street which is at the bottom of the city’s famous Beresford Hotel building.

The Beresford Building on Sauchiehall Street has gone through many iterations in it’s near 100-year-long lifespan

Over the years, both McNamara and Donnelly have done their fair share in the game as coaches and pundits but always had the vision to do this in Glasgow with a busy weekend expected.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld about the new venture McNamara said, “We were always going to do that once we got established and everything. There’s things we want to do which include promoting and helping bands to come in there and play live music and different things as well.

“Music and sport combined, Simon’s passion is the music side and obviously he’s right into that with all the bands that he follows and stuff like that. Once we get the bit downstairs sorted, we’ll get the bands in and hopefully help them.

“There’s a bit of history with the building as well, JFK spoke in there before he was President and stuff like that when he was young so it’s got quite a bit of history. It’s a unique building as well, we’re delighted to have got it and hopefully, it does well for us.

“It’s looking at what people want to do on a night out which we can hopefully cater for and make people happy and come in.”