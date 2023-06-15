The popular bar and restaurant are teaming up to bring the pop-up BBQ to the West End!

Bananamoon and Brett on Glasgow’s Great Western Road are teaming up this weekend to bring you the perfect mix of food, drinks and DJ’s.

Created by the team behind Michelin starred Cail Bruich, Brett is renowned for its open-concept kitchen and custom elevation charcoal grill, making them the perfect establishment to team up with for a BBQ.

Stu Weir, Owner, Bananamoon said, “We are delighted to be working alongside our mates at Brett, this weekend’s BBQ is set to be the first of many over the summer! They will be bringing the food and we will provide the drinks and entertainment, with a cracker of a DJ line-up on Saturday, we will have the party started from noon!”

Bananamoon which came under new ownership in March 2023, has been previously described as ‘gloriously stylish’ and is considered as one of Glasgow’s coolest bars.

Having recently launched an early DJ set starting from 4pm every Friday and Saturday, Glaswegians have been flocking to the bar to enjoy the party atmosphere while soaking up the heatwave in the pubs large outdoor seating area.

The Brett BBQ @ Bananamoon will kick off from 12noon on Saturday June 17 with DJ Mark McKinnon on the decks and food being served from 1pm.

The pop-up BBQ is being hosted by Bananamoon and Brett

You can expect either a Chorizo or Halloumi Picante Ciabatta with Sobrassada Aioli, BBQ Peppers & Rocket with fries, paired perfectly with Bananamoon’s new summer cocktail menu. Get down early before the food sells out!