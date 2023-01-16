Greater Glasgow is teeming with ancient castles - full of history and tales to tell - so we put together this list of the most breathtaking castles less than an hours drive from the city

Looking at Glasgow as it stands now you might not think it to be in such close proximity to such ancient wonders - but you’d be wrong.

In fact there are loads of castles (or the remains of castles) around Glasgow. There was even a Glasgow Castle, right in the city centre, around where the Royal Infirmary and Cathedral Square are now - although the exact site isn’t known and no trace remains of the building.

Even within the city bounds you can find Tower Houses - which are essentially mini-castles and in some cases just as old - which were used for defensive points. Tower Houses in and around Glasgow include:

Mearns Castle in Newton Mearns, which is now restored and a part of Maxwell Mearns Castle Church.

Barr Castle in Renfrewshire south of Lochwinnoch, now stands partly in ruin although remains an A-listed building and site of archaeological interest.

Johnstone Castle, in Johnstone, was used as a mansion until it lay in ruin for a number of years before being purchased and turned into a private domicile in 2001.

There are a number of other castles that have since been turned into mansions in places like Cumbernauld. As well as many other sites that have been completely demolished or built over. For those interested in getting in touch with Glasgow (and Scotland’s!) historic routes, we put together this list of the best castles you can visit in and around Glasgow.

Newark Castle - Port Glasgow

Newark Castle can be found in Port Glasgow (Pic: Visit Scotland)

Right on the banks of the Clyde in Port Glasgow - you can get to Newark Castle in around 36 minutes from the city centre, and even quicker if you live near the M8.

First built in the late mediaeval era in 1478 - the Port Glasgow Castle was a good example of a tower house residence, if not a little unremarkable. It wasn’t until 100 years later in 1597 that Sir Patrick inherited the lairdship of the home, and remodelled the site extensively.

Completed in Red Sandstone, it really was a Glaswegian castle - Historic Environment Scotland describe the new site as ‘an essay in Renaissance architecture.’

You can book a ticket to the Castle here - with adult tickets costing £7,£4 for children, and concessions for older people as well as family ticket deals.

https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/newark-castle/prices-and-opening-times/

Bothwell Castle - Uddingston

Bothwell Castle can be found near Uddingston (Pic: Visit Scotland)

Bothwell Castle can be found between Bothwell and Uddingston - about a 25 minute drive away from the city centre.

Although the castle lies in ruins, you can still explore the grounds and huge courtyard and take in the scenery (when it reopens). The towering remains of the structure hold plenty of fascinating history behind it all - including an attack from the English.

Currently the grounds are shut for masonry inspections - however if all is well when checks are done - you can get tickets here https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/bothwell-castle/prices-and-opening-times/

Dumbarton Castle - Dumbarton

Dumbarton Castle stands on Dumbarton rock looking over the town. (Pic: Historic Environment Scotland)

Founded in the fifth century, this ancient castle was once the capital of the Kingdom of Strathclyde. You can get to Dumbarton Castle in around 40 minutes by driving from the city centre.

Dumbarton Castle overlooks the town from Dumbarton Rock - the castle has a huge presence both historically and physically in the town, holding the longest recorded history of any stronghold in Scotland.

The mediaeval castle now lies in ruins - with not much left to see of the original site - but with the guidance of Historic Environment Scotland you can get a good idea of what the castle used to look like.

You can also climb to the top of Dumbarton Rock and earn yourself a fantastic view of the West of Scotland. Unfortunately, the site is also undergoing masonry inspections - if it all turns out okay you can buy tickets here.

https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/dumbarton-castle/prices-and-opening-times/

Balloch Castle (and Country Park)

The new Balloch Castle overlooks the old - where faint traces of the ancient Balloch Castle still lingers

You can find Balloch Castle in Balloch Castle Country Park (unsurprisingly) - about an hours drive North West to the Southern point of Loch Lomond.

Though the castle now lies derelict, it was once the main visitor centre for the park, while also acting as the headquarters for the Countryside Ranger Service.

What we now call Balloch Castle is the mansions built in 1808 which look over the site, which are well worth the visit in their own right.

Crookston Castle - Glasgow

If you can get to the top of Crookston Castle tower - you can experience stunning views of the South Side of Glasgow (Pic Historic Environment Scotland)

Thanks to conservationists, Crookston Castle is in a really good condition - and can be found just a 22 minute drive from the city centre near Pollok.

The building is free to enter and if you can manage to climb up the steep ladder to the roof you can experience some terrific views of the south side of the city.

It’s the only proper mediaeval castle left standing within Glasgow’s city limits - so well worth the visit for history buffs.

Craignethan Castle - Clyde Valley

Craignethan Castle is a long ways from the car park - but worth the trip for History fans (Pic: Historic Environment Scotland)

Craignethan Castle can be found in the Clyde Valley near Lesmahagow and Lanark - around a 45 minute drive from the city centre.

It’s not the most accessible - being a long distance from the car park - but offers exceptional examples of forward-thinking architecture, if you’re into that sort of stuff.

Currently the site is closed to visitors - but you can find out when it reopens via Historic Environment Scotland’s website.https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/craignethan-castle/prices-and-opening-times/

Mugdock Castle & Craigend Castle - Mugdock Country Park

The ruins of Mugdock Castle

Found in Mugdock Country Park overlooking Mugdock Loch, Mugdock Castle is around a 40 minute drive from Glasgow’s city centre.

Along the way to Mugdock, you can stop by the equally as interesting Craigend Castle - a mere 20 minute walk apart from each other.

Both Castles have a tale to tell that intertwines with several mediaeval families - and how their clans and relationships shifted and evolved over centuries.