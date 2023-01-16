The five-star castle is opening its doors to couples this Valentines Day

A five-star Scottish castle is inviting couples to come celebrate their love at one of Glasgow’s most romantic venues - the fairytale Crossbasket Castle.

The event will be the first Valentine’s Ball to be hosted in the venue when it launches on Saturday February 11 this year. Organisers promise ‘a joyous evening of high-quality fare and dancing’ - included in the ticket is a three-course meal lovingly prepared by the castle’s resident Chef, who oversees the award-winning Michel Roux Jr at Crossbasket restaurant.

Advertisement

Live music from celebrated six-piece Brother Man will provide an array of music to keep couples dancing until late in the evening.

Most Popular

Tickets cost just under £100 a head at £95pp, and include:

Sparkling drinks reception

Delicious three-course dinner

A romantic evening of entertainment with a live singer, followed by a band

Accommodation packages are available, based on double occupancy. Tickets for Scotland’s most romantic Valentine’s event are available at the Crossbasket Castle website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently renovated in keeping with its architectural style and period, the stunning 17th century castle is touted as one of the most luxurious hotel and event venues in the West of Scotland. On the castle grounds you can find large stretches of woodland, extensive nature walks, and a beautiful stretch of river featuring majestic waterfalls.

Since opening in 2015, Crossbasket Castle – which is managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) – has attracted numerous accolades including Best Newcomer at the Condé Nast Johansens Annual Awards for Excellence and Castle Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards. It is also home to one of Scotland’s only restaurants which has been awarded three AA Rosettes for exceptional standards of cuisine - the kitchen is led by highly regarded chefs Albert & Michel Roux Jr.