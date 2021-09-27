Dart venue Flight Club to open in city centre

A new social darts venue called ‘Flight Club’ is set to open in Glasgow city centre.

Picture: Flight Club

The city’s Licensing Board has granted a premises licence to the owners, allowing the sale of alcohol.

Members made the decision after hearing how the company is “extremely experienced in running these very specialised establishments”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be part of the Love Loan development, a major revamp of the area overlooking the north east corner of George Square.

Stephen McGowan, representing Flight Club, said £3.75 million would be invested in the club.

“You’ve heard from me and others in recent times about what the market now refers to as competitive socialisation venues, where the principal attraction is a competitive activity, in this case that is very much focused on electronic, social darts.

“Flight Club is one of the vanguard of this type of specialist operator, they started back in 2012 and their success has caught the attention of many.”

He said his clients have eight venues in England and three in America, and have now chosen Glasgow for their first Scottish site.

The new premises, at 266 to 280 George Street, will be able to hold 375 people, and is expected to create between 30 and 40 jobs.

Visitors can hire an oche to play a variety of darts games, which have been risk assessed. They can also order food and drinks.

Mr McGowan said: “Although the dart board looks like a traditional dart board, it is an electronic dart board. There is a significant amount of sophisticated technology behind these things.”

The Love Loan development, at the corner of George Street and North Frederick Street, will include a 245-bed AC Hotel by Marriott.

The Chris Stewart Group is behind the project, which will also see a 20-storey residential accommodation block, offices and leisure uses. It involves the regeneration of two listed buildings, the Parish Halls and the former home of the Inland Revenue.