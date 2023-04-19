Register
Dogs Trust Glasgow: 12 adorable dogs looking for their forever home in Glasgow today

From Terriers to German Shephereds - here’s 12 of the most loving and affectionate dogs you can adopt today

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

Dogs Trust in Glasgow can be a very busy place at times with them sometimes having up to 60 dogs looking to find their new homes.

The centre welcomes all types of dogs to their rehoming site in Mount Vernon throughout the year with hundreds passing through before they find their forever home.

To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new furry friend at the rehoming centre.

If both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support.

For those who have recently considered adopting a dog, have a look through our gallery or head over to Dogs Trust Glasgow to find out a bit more information.

Ramsey is a handsome hound who loves getting out and about but still needs to continue his house training.

1. Ramsey

Cindy is said to be an absolute sweetheart but is looking to be the only pet in the home.

2. Cindy

The wee one year old Yorkshire Terrier is a bouncy little lady and would be best suited to an experienced owner.

3. Thistle

The handsome lurcher is a bouncy lad that would be best suited to someone who can train him well.

4. Bob

