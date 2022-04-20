A holiday park on Loch Lomond are hiring, and it’s a dream job for those that love the outdoors.

Are you a couple that enjoys the outdoors as well as working and living together, and are on the hunt for new jobs? Then Argyll Holidays may have your dream job.

The business is looking for a couple who love being on the go and meeting new people to live on site at the their Loch Lomond Holiday Park as Park Wardens.

The role/s offer access to great staff benefits including free access to gym and swimming pool and generous discounts on holidays. There are a range of water based activities on the park’s doorstep, lots of local walks as well as numerous opportunities for development including access to training and progressions within the company.

Argyll Holidays are searching for people to work at their holiday parks.

If you’d rather go further afield, Argyll Holidays is looking to fill positions throughout the their eight award winning parks, from Dunoon to Lochgoilhead.

Argyll Holiday's offer free transportation to parks as well as 12 hours’ worth of driving lessons and weekly training, to ensure constant learning and development.