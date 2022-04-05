If you’re running low on things to do with the kids - here’s a list of some of the best places to go in and around Glasgow.

With Easter Holidays, and the summer holidays coming up parents will be looking for things to keep the kids occupied with!

Luckily, Glasgow is filled with fun things to do that even the parents will enjoy, as well as tiring the kids out.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can be hard to scour the internet for things that will suit the budget and something the kids will enjoy.

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular activities that come in at every price point, from free parks to bouncing trampoline parks.

So, what are some of the best things to do and how much are they?

Here is a list of some activities and everything you need to know about them.

Glasgow Science Centre

The Glasgow Science Centre and Zero Waste Scotland are working together on the project.

Prices: £10.50 for ages 3-15, £12.50 for adults

The Glasgow Science Centre has a range of incredible experiences available, from their Planetarium, to Glasgow Tower. It’s a great day out to spend learning new things for the kids, and you!

Parking at Glasgow Science Centre costs £3 a day for GSC visitors.

Address: 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow G51 1EA Website: https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

With over 11,000 five star reviews, Kelvingrove is Glasgow's top entry. Marg0deans wrote: "We visit Kelvingrove often and never tire of it. Our favourite experience is the daily organ recital with the added bonus of an optional tour of the organ loft."

Prices: Free

This establishment is a favourite with local people and has been since opening in 1901.

It is open Monday to Thursday, and Saturday from 10am - 5pm. It operates on shorter hours on Friday and Sunday, opening at 11am and closing at 5pm.

Address:Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AG Website: Kelvingrove Museum

Glasgow Botanic Gardens

No trip to the West End of Glasgow is complete without a visit to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens to wander around the Kibble Palace. This enormous glass house was originally built for wealthy engineer John Kibble at his home on Loch Long in the 1860s, before being transported to the Botanics in 1873 and fully restored in 2004. It contains tropical plants, statues and a fish pond, and is much-loved by Glaswegians.

Prices: Free

Glasgow Botanic Gardens are stunning all year round, but the spring/summer period is when the gardens really come to life.

They are booming with stunning plants, and trees in all shapes, sizes and vibrant colours. It’s a chance for kids to learn, and to get them outside and appreciate the beauty of nature.

The grounds are open all year round from 7am to dusk, the glasshouses both close at 4pm.

Address: 730 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 0UE, Website: https://glasgowbotanicgardens.co.uk/

Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis

It may sound somewhat ghoulish, but a trip to the Glasgow Necropolis makes for an interesting and unique couple of hours. Offering amazing views over the city and Glasgow Cathedral, look out for monuments designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Alexander 'Greek' Thomson. It's arguably the most picturesque graveyard in Scotland and can easily be combined with a visit to the nearby Glasgow Cathedral.

Prices: Free

This year Glasgow was put on the map on a global scale even more when it was announced as the landscape for much of the new Gotham, which is set to feature in many upcoming DC projects.

Most recently it featured heavily in The Batman, starring Robert Pattison and Zoe Kravitz.

Why not take a stroll through it and see what scenes you can spot from the movie, or even make your own Batman?

Address: Castle St, Glasgow G4 0UZ Website: Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis

The Lighthouse

Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Prices: Free

The Lighthouse in Glasgow is Scotland’s Centre for Design and Architecture. It is temporarily closed however, going for a walk to see the lighthouse in person will no doubt be a great photo opportunity and something the kids will be talking about for the rest of the day!

It was opened as part of Glasgow’s status as UK City of Architecture and Design in 1999. Not to mention it is a three minute walk from the Gallery of Modern Art.

Address: 11 Mitchell Ln, Glasgow G1 3NU Website: https://www.thelighthouse.co.uk/

The Riverside Museum

Sitting on the banks of the Clyde, Glasgow's Zaha Hadid-designed Riverside Museum features more than 3,000 objects, from tram carriages to bikes. Freddiedoncaster wrote: "You’ve just simply got to visit to see the most outstanding displays that you’ll ever see. The curators were so knowledgeable and the layout was incredible. Well worth the trip."

Prices: Free

Located at the junction of the Rivers Kelvin and Clyde, it houses the city’s fabulous transport and technology collections.

It opened in 2011 after a four-year build, with over 3,000 objects from the city’s world-famous collections displayed inside.

The collections reflect the important part Glasgow has played in the world through its contributions to heavy industries like shipbuilding, train manufacturing and engineering.

Address: Pointhouse Place, Glasgow, G3 8RS Website: The Riverside Museum

Gallery of Modern Art

Fronted by the famous statue of the Duke of Wellington with the cheeky addition of a traffic cone on his head, Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art has reopened. Current exhibitions include 'Domestic Bliss', featuring works from the collection that have never been shown at GoMA before, alongside new acquisitions.

Prices: Free

This gallery is home to Scotland’s outstanding collection of modern and contemporary art.

They usually have a range of exciting exhibitions on offer that may cost an additional fee, however, for the most part the experience is free and a great educational opportunity.

GoMA is located in the centre of Glasgow. It contains four galleries, a shop and a library..

Address: Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH Website: Gallery of Modern Art

Street Level Photoworks

Prices: Free

Street Level provides inspiring encounters in photography for all. Take your budding shutterbugs to a place guaranteed to inspire them.

The website states that it is a place that is embedded locally and connected internationally; a creative setting to make, engage with, and buy photography.

Address: 103 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HD Website: https://www.streetlevelphotoworks.org/

Glasgow Film Theatre

The Glasgow Film Theatre is showing a series of specially-themed film in the run-up, and during, COP26. Tickets for the movies can be purchased on the GFT website and include ecological documentaries Whale Island, 2040 and Journey to Utopia, along with environmental thriller Wood.

Prices: Prices vary

Spring and summer is usually a time to get outside. However, with Scottish weather we know fine well that is not always the case.

Why not take the kids to catch one of the latest movies out? Glasgow Film Theatre is Glasgow’s original independent cinema, and has a strong history since it first opened in 1939.

Address: 12 Rose St, Glasgow G3 6RB Website: https://glasgowfilm.org/

Escape Glasgow

Prices: £16-£22 per person depending on group size.

Escape rooms have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and are not for the faint of heart. You will be locked in a room and have 60 minutes to figure out how to escape. Sound like fun?

This one would be a great day for the puzzle lovers in your life, and is a great way to make some hilarious memories.

Games are recommended for ages 10 and up, though younger kids are welcome too.

Address: 50 Wellington St, Glasgow G2 6HJ Website: https://www.escape.game/escape-glasgow

R-CADE Glasgow

Prices: Starting from £6

Step back in time and spend the day at Scotland’s very own retro gaming social space.

Booking a pass means you can play as many games as you like, and you are not tied to a single machine.

Since opening in 2018 it has proven to be a fan favourite among the locals. Offering a safe, fun and inclusive environment for all.

Address: 146 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5LB Website: https://www.rcadeglasgow.com/

Ryze Glasgow

Prices: Prices vary

Ryze - Xtreme Air Sports is the perfect place for thrill seeking kids, parents and grandparents alike!

They are home to trampoline, foam pits and even a giant airbag! They have great activities like facing off against each other in trampoline dodgeball.

It is the perfect way to beat the mid school break boredom, and tire out your energetic kids!

Address: 120 Portman St, Kinning Park, Glasgow G41 1EJ Website: https://www.ryze.co.uk/

Wonder World Soft Play

Prices: £7.95 for 3-12 year olds

This is Glasgow’s ultimate children’s soft play and adventure centre. The custom build area is designed to encourage imagination and physical development in a safe and fun environment.

Not to mention included in the price is limitless rides on the Wonderworld Express train throughout your visit.

Address: 99 Middlesex St, Kinning Park, Glasgow G41 1EE Website: https://www.wonderworldsoftplay.co.uk/uk/glasgow/

Glasgow City Centre Mural Trail

Prices: Free

With over 30 vibrant murals across the city, this trail will keep you and the kids entertained for hours.

Glasgow City Council created the Mural Trail and an associated grant fund for artists.

The aim was to assist residents and visitors in finding and enjoying our amazing city centre as well as the unique and exciting street art it has to offer.

Address: Glasgow G1 1NQ Website: https://www.citycentremuraltrail.co.uk/

World of Wings

Prices: Prices starting from £50

Take the kids for a spectacular experience where they can get up close and personal with over 70 birds.

World of Wings is home to the largest collection of birds in Scotland. So you will have the chance to learn about a huge range of birds.

There is also the opportunity to fly some amazing birds from owls, hawks eagles and vultures.

Address: Luggiebank, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G67 4AA Website: https://worldofwings.co.uk/

Inflata Nation

Prices: £9.99

Inflata Nation has classes, birthday parties and one off sessions on offer. It is packed full of fun things to do, from bouncing and tumbling to climbing and sliding.

It’s a great way to keep the whole family active whatever the weather, with an entire arena of inflatable activities.

Address: 134 Portman St, Kinning Park, Glasgow G41 1EJ Website: https://www.inflatanation.com/locations/glasgow/

Climbzone

Prices: £15pp

Whether you’re looking for a birthday party venue, or just somewhere for the kids to get their energy out - Climzone has you covered.

Climzone is Glasgow’s premier indoor adventure park. It is the perfect playground for all, and is even home to the UK’s tallest indoor slide.

Address: Braehead, King’s Inch Rd, Paisley, Renfrew, Xsite PA4 8XQ Website: https://climbzone.co.uk/

Glasgow Club Easterhouse pool

Prices: Prices vary depending on membership status

A day at the swimming baths is a classic day out when you’re looking for things to do during school break.

This pool has an amazing slide for the thrill seekers! All sessions must be booked in advance and you can find out more by calling the pool on 0141 276 9696.

Address: 1000 Westerhouse Rd, Easterhouse, Glasgow G34 9JW Website: https://glasgowclub.org/Pages/Home.aspx

Kelvingrove Park

The woman has been forced to walk through Kelvingrove Park.

Prices: Free

This is a Glasgow classic, and incredibly popular with locals. When the weather is nice there’s nothing quite like packing a picnic and taking it to Kelvingrove Park, even in the rain why not get the wellies on and go find some puddles to splash in?

Address: 6 Professors’ Square, Glasgow G3 6BY Website: https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=16589

Paradise Island Adventure Golf Glasgow

Prices: £7.50 for 5-16 year olds, £9.50 for adults

This unique style of indoor golf offers 18 hole courses for you and your family to embark on a bit of healthy competition.

Adventurers will face their first challenge upon arrival, where they will decide whether to tee off on Tiki Hut Trail or Maggie McCaw’s Challenge.

Address: Braehead, King’s Inch Rd, Glasgow, Xsite PA4 8XQ Website: http://www.paradiseislandgolf.com/Glasgow

Kelvingrove Walk

Prices: Free

The Kelvingrove park look is a short but sweet 3.2 kilometre track. It’s perfect for those sunny spells between spring showers for those who are desperate to get outside.

The trail is used for all activities like walking, running and road biking. Dogs are also welcome to join on this trail, however, they must be kept on a leash.

The trail is open all year round.